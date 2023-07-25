Financial terms for Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. rookie contract

Just one day before the start of training camp, it was reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers had signed rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. We now have the financials on Porter’s four-year rookie contract per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

According to Wilson, it is a four-year, $9.618 million contract. The first three years are fully guaranteed. Porter receives the full signing bonus upfront of $3.995 million.

Assuming these terms are correct, it seems the Steelers front office won out on the negotiations. This contract is just a slight bump over the four-year, $9.316 million Bucs defensive end Logan Hall got last season. We thought maybe since Porter was taken No. 32 overall he might get something closer to the four-year $11.494 million deal that Vikings safety Lewis Cine got last year as the No. 32 pick.

Either way, Porter is locked in and will be ready to go when training camp starts on Wednesday. Porter is in line to be the starting outside cornerback opposite veteran Patrick Peterson and has impressed in minicamp.

