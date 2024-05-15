Finals set, Lowndes to play Grayson

May 14—VALODSTA — Lowndes now knows who they will play in their defense of the Class 7A state baseball title. In an all-Gwinnett semifinals series, Grayson won game three over Brookwood Monday, 4-3.

The Rams were outscored in the series, 9-7, winning two one-run games: 3-2 and 4-3. Brookwood won the middle contest, 4-0.

Lowndes will play Grayson Friday at Coolray Field in Lawrencevllle, starting at 5 p.m. Friday is a doubleheader, with game three Saturday at noon if needed.

For those making the trip, advance tickets are available through GoFan. Price is $15 per ticket per day. Those unable to make the trip will be able to stream the games via NFHS Network.

The Vikings played Grayson a year ago in the state tournament, sweeping the Rams in the second round.

Lowndes isn't the only area team playing for a championship.

Valwood takes on District 3-AAA rival Terrell Academy in the GIAA's Class 3A championship at Mercer University. In the GHSA's Class A, Division II, Lanier County plays Charlton County at Georgia Southern.

Lanier swept Bowdon in the semifinals to advance. In previous rounds, they defeated McIntosh County Academy, Baconton Charter and Schley County.