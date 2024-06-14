Finals are a good way to kick of Father's Day

Jun. 13—I thought I would tie a couple of random things together as the 2023-24 school sports season ends on Friday with the state finals.

I believe baseball is a generational game and most of those Barr-Reeve Viking players threw their very first pitches to their fathers a long time ago, so it is only appropriate that for many of the seniors, their last game will be on Father's Day weekend, many with fathers and grandfathers in attendance.

I think what we learned as the Vikes make their second appearance in two years is the Barr-Reeve baseball team is still an excellent example that "old school" still works.

When kids and community's buy into something, the chance of winning is not just good during one particular season, but having a chance to win every season.

Baseball coaches are a little unique because most of the coaches I have met are "baseball" people first and they are always thinking about the game. Not that other sports coaches aren't passionate, their approach is just different. Heck, baseball coaches are the only ones that actually wear the same uniform as the players on the bench.

As I looked through the state finals program, I noticed something interesting, every one of the Vikings' sectionals and beyond have been won by head coaches currently sitting in the dugout. If you don't think that is rare, simply let me know of another school where that is the case. Best of luck to Coach McConnell, the team and the community.

This is also the US Open golf week and as is the tradition, it ends on Father's Day.

When I was in high school, I introduced my father to playing golf again in about 1981. He and I played that first 9-holes on a course that backed up to our home in Huntington, Indiana. His game was "rusty" at best, however, on the ninth hole, he hit his then 30-year-old Powerbilt 2-wood down the middle about 230 yards. He didn't say much but as he got out of the cart. He said, "make another tee time for next Saturday."

When we teed off the next week, I noticed he had tried to change his swing, putting and chipping. He had spent the last week in his office watching golf instruction on the Betamax and checked out the entire collection of golf books from the library. He didn't play better, but he still made another tee time.

My mother had left town for a few days and on the next Wednesday, he walked back into our den with a big grin and a MacGregor Staff bag (the really big ones), MacGregor Muirfield clubs, a new pair of Bostonian shoes, two dozen Titleists and about four golf sweaters. He said he just walked into the pro shop and said, "Dave, give me whatever Jack (Nicklaus) plays."

He played a lot of golf over the next 35 years from Maui to Europe, on some of the best courses around the country. He never got much better, but kept a lot of pro shops and club makers in the black.

I think his proudest day was at WCC playing with his grandson and me about 15 years ago. At the end of the round he said, "What do you think of that, you just got beat by a 75-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy at the same time."

Happy Father's Day.