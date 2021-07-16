Finals Film Room: Why did Chris Paul struggle in Game 4?
With the Bucks turning to full-court defense for much of the game, Phoenix's All-Star guard may have gotten fatigued during the 2nd half.
Earl Watson breaks down Devin Booker's work ethic after the Suns' star exploded for 42 points in Phoenix's loss in Game 4.
Add C.J. McCollum to the list of NBA players and coaches to come away impressed with LaMelo Ball after his rookie season.
Are the Olympics a wise idea for the Duke product, and if so -- why?
For the first time since 2019, the Sierra Nevada Swim League's Bill Rose Summer Classic returns to the pool. Garnering more swimmers than previous years, championship officials told KCRA 3 they expect 600 athletes between the ages 8 and 19 to compete over the weekend at their two venues in Folsom and Elk Grove. See more in the video above.
The point spread bets between the Suns and Bucks are nearly even ahead of Game 4.
The former lottery pick will likely be off the team next season.
Bill Simmons explained why he wants the Warriors to keep Andrew Wiggins and the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks in the draft.
Dallas introduces Jason Kidd as coach on Thursday and Greg Anthony takes a look at the Mavericks new regime.
Kidd believes player development will be a big component of the Mavericks taking the step to the next level.
Christian Wood could fill the U.S. roster spot that had belonged to Bradley Beal, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.
Golden State sounds very committed to finding a deal that involves the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks.
There's a belief NBA referees are extremely reluctant to foul out star players, especially in big games.
Zhang Ziyu, who is 14 years old, has taken the internet by storm in a viral video of her playing basketball, towering over her teammates.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Team USA has a difficult task ahead of them in replacing Bradley Beal on the Olympic roster.
Former Reds announcer Marty Brennaman replied to an apology Stephen A. Smith made and wished his son's employers "had been as forgiving."
Giannis Antetokounmpo's epic block thrilled the NBA world during Game 4 of the Finals. How does it compare to the best blocks in playoff history?
What the Lakers can get for the money/trade assets they have available may not make fans happy.
The Milwaukee Bucks mashed the reset button on the 2021 NBA Finals Wednesday night, securing a single-digit home court win that whittled the series down to a best-of-three and all but ensured that ABC would walk away from this meeting of smaller-market teams a quarter of a billion dollars richer. After a couple of one-sided […]
Andy Fordham, who has died aged 59, was the British Darts Organisation Embassy world darts champion in 2004; a familiar figure on the international darts circuit from the mid-1990s, he enjoyed a devoted following wherever he played. He was as well-known for his physical appearance as his achievements at the oche, which were arguably modest by professional standards. But in a game inhabited by extroverts, his shyness and relaxed approach to life ensured that he was one of the most popular winners