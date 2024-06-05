Camila Noguiera hitting her line in May 2022 in Red Bull Formation; (photo/Robin O'Neill for Red Bull Content Pool)

Red Bull Rampage has come a long way since 2001, when a ragtag group of freeriders first gathered in the Utah desert to show off their best stunts.

But when this world-class mountain biking event returns to Virgin, Utah, in October, it will feature something new in its 23-year history: women riders. Red Bull announced the change with a brief, three-sentence statement on the Rampage website, leaving us with plenty of questions.

While we await more details about this announcement, it’s worth revisiting our coverage of Red Bull Formation, a women-only freeriding event held in Virgin, Utah, in May. For co-founder and freerider Katie Holden, Red Bull Formation began as a way to balance out “the lack of women’s representation” at Rampage, according to the event’s website.

When Red Bull announced the news Tuesday, Holden posted a brief statement about her excitement to finally see women compete side-by-side with men when Rampage returns to Utah this October.

“I can’t stop crying,” Holden wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe it. I will write something more thoughtful when I can gather myself. I can’t tell you all how much this means to me.”

Read More

The post Finally, Women Mountain Bikers to Compete at Red Bull Rampage appeared first on GearJunkie.