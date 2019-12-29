Is it finally time for Kings, Luke Walton to give Harry Giles chance?

In case fans are wondering, Luke Walton hears your pleas. He sees enough of social media to know that the fans want Harry Giles to step on the court and the chants during games do reach all the way down to the floor where the Kings have lost six straight games.

The Kings' head coach revealed to NBC Sports California late Saturday night that he might even be willing to give Giles a shot Sunday in Denver on the second night of a back-to-back.

Giles hasn't stepped foot on the floor for the Kings since their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 27, a span of 15 games. After coming into camp in less than stellar shape, the 21-year-old big had a flare up in his surgically repaired left knee.

Between getting in shape and working through the knee issue, Giles missed all of camp, the Kings' trip to India and the first eight games of the season. He also missed out on his opportunity to learn a new system, get familiar with a coaching staff and compete for minutes on a crowded frontline.

Maybe it was a miscommunication. Maybe it was a young player making a mistake. Maybe there's enough blame to be shared by more than one or two people.

The reality is that Giles is buried deep on the Kings' bench and injuries to Marvin Bagley and Dewayne Dedmon's struggles haven't been enough to open a spot in the rotation.

The Nuggets have a big frontcourt and head coach Michael Malone loves to stick with size up front. With Bagley out again with a foot sprain and Dedmon playing a total of seven minutes over the last 11 games, Walton is going to need someone to step up.

Why has it taken this long to get Giles on the court? It's complicated.

According to Walton, the play of Richaun Holmes and Nemanja Bjelica have a lot to do with why Giles hasn't found a spot. With the team needing spacing, Bjelica's ability to shoot has opened the floor. Holmes has been the team's most consistent player on both ends of the floor, but he doesn't play outside of the key.

If Walton had a full training camp with all of his options, he would have had time to work through the combinations and skill sets of the Kings' post players. But he wasn't afforded that opportunity and once the season starts, there is little time to work in new players.

With a bevy of injuries, Walton has turned to a tight eight- or nine-man rotation and relied heavily on veterans to support the core of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes and Holmes. He is doing this in an attempt to stay in the postseason chase while his core gets healthy.

This decision doesn't always sit well with the fanbase, but after winning 39 games last season, the 2019-20 season was not supposed to be another development year in Sacramento. It was supposed to be the season when the team ended their 13-season playoff drought.

Nothing has gone as planned. The team can't stay healthy and when they do get a player or two back in the fold, they haven't adjusted quickly to the additions.

Giles has been working hard behind the scenes and he is ready for a chance to play. But as a fifth or sixth option in the post, he still doesn't have the reps in the system with limited practice time during the season and most of the practice time going towards focusing on game planning and fixing issues that arise.

Why are players like Justin James and Wenyen Gabriel getting minutes over Giles? According to Walton, they have been working in the system since the start of camp and they are both energy players who he can throw on the court for short bursts.

The fans aren't happy that Giles hasn't got an opportunity and the third-year pro is frustrated with his lack of a role as well. But this was all avoidable.

The team hyped Giles as a part of the young core. They put his face on the side of the arena before he even stepped foot on the court, but there has been a clear shift in how they view the former top prep star. After being all in on Giles, the team made a statement when they decided not to pick up his fourth-year rookie scale option.

While the Kings still like Giles and continue to work on his development, they are focused on the players that they know will be here past this season.

This is a young man who missed his senior year in high school, played 300 minutes in his lone season at Duke and redshirted his rookie season in the NBA. He has played a total of 872 minutes over 65 games in his short time in the NBA and he's playing in a completely new system with a totally new coaching staff.

With the Kings struggling, Walton is at least contemplating giving Giles a look to mix things up. But keep in mind that unrealistic expectations are the reason why Giles and the Kings are in this position in the first place.

The Kings has lost six in a row and they are about to face one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Harry Giles isn't the Kings' savior.

He's a 21-year-old kid trying to get his career back on track.

