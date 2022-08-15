Finally! Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist weds Tour caddie two years after original date

Congratulations are in order for three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist!

After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – the 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner formally married PGA Tour caddie and Scotsman Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 10.

A special day for a MAJOR champion. Huge congratulations to Mr & Mrs McAlpine 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/jlr0M3FYEW — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) August 15, 2022

The nine-time LPGA winner gave some insight into the event in late July while competing at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, where she finished T-38.

“I've had my dress for a good almost three years now. I hope it still fits in two weeks. I've got to lay off the candy here,” the 35-year-old said in good jest. “… Our nearest and dearest friends and families are going to be there, so I'm just very excited to get to spend the day with them.”

McAlpine, who currently caddies for PGA Tour pro Martin Laird, randomly met the Swedish player about five years ago when he was looping for Lexi Thompson on the LPGA circuit.

“She’s one of the nicest human beings I’ve met in my life. I've brought her out of her shell a little. She had been reserved; golf’s been her whole thing, and I know what that’s like,” McAlpine told The Scotsman last year. “You can get caught up in that, and it’s just golf, golf, golf, but there’s more to life than that. I think she realizes that; I realized that a long time ago.”

Unfortunately, the newly-minted McAlpines won’t get to jet off on a honeymoon anytime soon. Anna still has three months to go until the LPGA season finale at the CME Group Tour Championship in November. She’s currently ranked No. 25 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.