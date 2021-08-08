Finally ready to rock

Aug. 8—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Isaiah Radke knows that by staying on course, eventually you'll get there.

It's been more than a decade that Radke and his brothers — Solomon and Dee — began making punk rock music under the name Radkey.

Growing up in Saint Joseph, Missouri, the brothers enrolled in a rock 'n' roll high school as their ticket out of the town. The brothers played their first show opening for Fishbone in 2011 and haven't looked back since. They worked their way from sweaty backroom punk gigs to storming the UK's Download Festival and Riotfest in the U.S.

They continue to tour nationally and internationally supporting bands such as Jack White, Rise Against, The Damned, and Descendents.

After a year of not touring, the brothers are back on the road opening for the Foo Fighters.

The tour will make a stop at Isleta Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.

"It feels really amazing to be performing," he says. "We spent all of the pandemic hanging out at home. These first couple of shows are great."

Radke says the band was asked to open for the Foo Fighters by Dave Grohl. The brothers were working on Grohl's documentary, "What Drives Us," and made a connection with the rock legend.

"We were at the right place," Radke says. "It's been an honor to be on the road with them."

The band spent the pandemic working on its most recent album, "Green Room."

Because of the pandemic, the brothers made the leap to continue the record by self-producing it.

"It felt really good and we had just enough experience to feel confident in taking on the challenge," he says. "It was cool and we went back to basics and the old style that we started out with."

Opening for Foo Fighters, Radke says their set consists of two songs from "Green Room."

Before the brothers hit the road, they spent a few months rehearsing.

"We did some virtual shows during the pandemic," he says. "That was really the only playing that any of us did."

After the tour is over, Radke says they will continue to headline some shows before jumping into the opening slot for Local H's tour.

"Right now, we're excited to be back on the road and doing what we love," he says. "We've been coming to Albuquerque since the beginning of our career and enjoy it each time we're out there."