Finally ranked again, Indiana State 'played like an entitled, soft team' in shocking loss.

TERRE HAUTE – The Indiana State men’s basketball team entered Tuesday’s conference matchup against Illinois State as the best shooting team from the field and from 3-point range in the Missouri Valley.

Their shooting is one of the reasons the Sycamores cracked the national rankings this week for the first time since the Larry Bird-led 1978-79 national runner-up team, with the USA TODAY coaches poll ranking them No. 24 in its latest poll. However, of late, the Sycamores have struggled to connect.

Poor shooting was certainly a factor in a stunning 80-67 home loss to the Redbirds that ended the Sycamores nine-game winning streak, but it wasn’t the only reason, Indiana State coach Josh Schertz stressed.

Indiana State center Robbie Avila, front left, and Illinois State forward Kendall Lewis (22) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Terre Haute, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

“Winning masks things, like maybe slippage,” Schertz said. “You’re on a nine-game winning streak. You’re getting ranked, all this publicity. Then that slippage — if you’re locked in on the results — that slippage can go unnoticed, and it leads to nights like tonight where you get punched in the mouth.”

Indiana State (22-4, 13-2) finished 24-of-66 (36%) from the floor, including just 8-of-38 (21%) from 3-point range. The Sycamores started the game 0-for-16 from deep before Isaiah Swope’s 3 with 1:10 left in the first half.

Illinois State (12-14, 6-9) led from the start and almost the entire game. The Redbirds led by as many as 16 and trailed just once, when Swope scored off a give-and-go with Robbie Avila to give the Sycamores a 49-48 lead with 9:24 left. Freshman guard Johnny Kinziger was left wide open for a 3-pointer to give the Redbirds the lead back and they never trailed again.

“There wasn’t anything good I saw from my team tonight in terms competitiveness, effort, and toughness, but I did see all that with Illinois State,” Schertz said. “They made all the hustle plays, the loose ball plays. They got all the ball in the air, ball on the floor, the big muscle stats. They dominated us. Their competitive will was much higher. We played like an entitled, soft team today.”

Kinziger, who entered the game averaging 6.3 points, led all scorers with a career-high 31. His previous high was 14 points.

“The shooting part is what it is. We’re not trying to miss,” said junior guard Julian Larry. “It’s the defensive part that’s aggravating. We didn’t guard anybody and when we did, we couldn’t get a rebound.”

Swope led Indiana State with 18 points, Larry added 17, and former Pike standout Ryan Conwell scored 10. Avila — the Sycamores 6-10 center who averages 16.4 points — struggled, shooting 2-for-10 from the field and finishing with six points.

“It was just a disappointing effort from all of us on both sides of the court,” Avila said. “Obviously shots weren’t falling on offense, but we work hard enough for that to not affect us defensively. For that to happen here was pretty sad to see. We all have to go back to work and try to find that fire again.”

Junior 6-8 forward Jayson Kent, one of five starters who average double figures and the Sycamores’ leading rebounder, left early in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State basketball: Sycamores 'soft' in loss to Illinois State