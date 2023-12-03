Finally, the Peach Bowl: Why Penn State football will play Ole Miss in the New Year's Six

Penn State football will play in the Peach Bowl, giving it an opportunity to do what no other team has:

Win each of the six major postseason games.

The Nittany Lions were awarded their first-ever bid to the Peach on Sunday afternoon − the team's fifth prestigious New Year's Six bowl game in the past eight years. The team had never played in the game that's been around for 55 years.

Penn State, ranked 10th in the major polls at 10-2, will now play the Ole Miss Rebels on Dec. 30 in Atlanta. Kickoff is at noon in the NFL's opulent Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Lions already own victories in the Rose, Orange, Fiesta, Cotton and Sugar bowls.

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula scores a touchdown in the third quarter of MSU's 42-0 loss on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023, at Ford Field.

Penn State will play Ole Miss for the first time in program history. The two-loss Rebels (No. 11) got into the New Year's Six as an at-large team in a Sunday-selection twist. There suddenly was room for them after Florida State missed the four-team playoff, which bumped Louisville out of the big bowl picture altogether.

For Penn State, this game against an SEC opponent will provide a springboard into a 2024 season featuring a re-structured Big Ten Conference with the additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington and the elimination of divisions. The changes coincide with the expansion of the College Football Playoffs from four to 12 teams.

The Peach will feature Penn State's top returning talent for next season, from quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula to running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. As well as several holdovers from the nation's top-ranked defense, including rush-end Dani Dennis-Sutton, linebacker Abdul Carter and safety KJ Winston Jr.

It's a pretty good prize, in the end, for finishing third in the final year of the rugged Big Ten East.

Heading to the 🅰️TL📍 pic.twitter.com/GQlKzRGjmn — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 3, 2023

No matter, the Lions were headed to one of the biggest bowls directly below the playoffs − once big favorites Michigan and Texas took care of business in Saturday's conference championship games.

That opened at-large spots for Penn State in the Peach, Cotton and Fiesta bowls.

