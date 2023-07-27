It's finally official: Colorado is returning to the Big 12 Conference, joining Iowa State

“They’re back.”

Colorado is returning to the Big 12 Conference.

The school’s Board of Regents voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to re-join a conference in which is once resided. The move from the floundering Pac-12 to the Big 12 will start during the 2024-25 academic year.

“The University of Colorado shares Iowa State University’s commitment to excellence in academics, innovation and athletics, and we are pleased to have them rejoin the Big 12 conference,” Iowa State president Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement. “As a member of the Board of Directors executive committee, it is exciting to see the growth and strength of the Big 12 and I applaud Commissioner (Brett) Yormark’s leadership and vision for the conference.”

Athletic director Jamie Pollard had similar feelings.

“Iowa State is thrilled to welcome the University of Colorado back into the Big 12 Conference,” Pollard said in the statement. “The Cyclones and Buffaloes enjoyed a spirited rivalry for more than 60 years in the Big 7, Big 8 and early years of the Big 12, so we are excited to resume competing with them next year.

“This great news for the Big 12 Conference would not have been possible without Commissioner Yormark’s vision as well as the hard work by former Commissioner (Bob) Bowlsby in bringing BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston on board as members in 2023-24.

“The Big 12 brand has never been stronger, and I believe great days are ahead for our conference.”

Colorado was one of nine schools that were in the first Big 12 in 1996. Missouri and Texas A&M later left for the SEC, Nebraska for the Big Ten, and Colorado for the Pac-12.

Big 12 Conference presidents voted unanimously Wednesday night to invite Colorado, after interest became more intense, when it became evident the Pac-12's TV negotiations were going nowhere.

“After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources, and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving," Colorado chancellor Philip DiStefano and athletic director Rick George said in a joint statement.

"The Big 12's national reach across three time zones as well as our shared creative vision for the future we feel makes it an excellent fit for CU Boulder, our students, faculty, and alumni. These decisions are never easy and we've valued our 12 years as proud members of the Pac-12 Conference. We look forward to achieving new goals while embarking on this exciting next era as members of the Big 12 Conference."

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Colorado is returning to the Big 12 Conference