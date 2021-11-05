We finally know where Bears HC Matt Nagy was during his quarantine

Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s “secret location” was a hot topic of conversation last week as he remained away from Halas Hall after testing positive for COVID-19.

Nagy was asked if he was conducting things at home, and he refused to give up his location. As if it were some kind of advantage. It took on a life of its own as it wouldn’t normally be a story, yet alone have a life as long as it has.

But it goes back to Nagy’s lack of transparency in all facets of his job as head coach. Nagy refuses to give injury updates until required. Nagy thinks he’s playing chess when he’s actually playing checkers. And Nagy always manages to talk around a question without giving an actual answer.

So I’m shocked that Nagy actually told reporters that he was quarantined at a hotel, where he operated all week and watched his team lose to the 49ers.

Matt Nagy was at a hotel. This concludes a long and extensive and unnecessary investigation. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) November 4, 2021

“I just sat there and I was just like nervous the whole time,” Nagy said. “I didn’t think I was going to be nervous. But I was more nervous than normal. That’s just how it was. I had no idea how it was going to go.

“It was different. Really, really weird.”

Nagy cleared COVID-19 protocols and was back at Halas Hall on Thursday, and he’ll make his return to the sideline when the Bears face the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

