We finally know who Michael Jordan was shrugging at during 1992 Finals

Michael Jordan's shrug has become one of the most iconic images in NBA history.

It happened after hitting six first-half three-pointers in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against Clyde Drexler and the Western Conference Champion Portland Trail Blazers.

Jordan, a 27% three-point shooter at that time, revealed during Episode V of The Last Dance that he wanted to clearly show that he was in a tier of his own compared to Drexler.

Clyde was a threat. I'm not saying he wasn't a threat, but me being compared to him, I took offense to that. -- Michael Jordan on Clyde Drexler in the latest episode of The Last Dance

It didn't take long for the GOAT to prove that he was clearly the world's best player, but another interesting tidbit came from the segment.

Michael Jordan was shrugging towards Magic Johnson, who was covering the Finals for NBC at the time.

The greatest point guard in Lakers history, who was covering the games as a sideline reporter for NBC at the time of the 1992 Finals, revealed that he and Jordan had played cards at Jordan's house the night before Game 1.

"He said, 'You know what's going to happen tomorrow, I'm going to give it to this dude,'" Johnson said of Jordan.

"So, he hit that first three, and then here come the second one, the third one -- Michael didn't want anybody to have nothing over him," Magic added.

Then during Game 1, Jordan went for an NBA Finals record 35 first-half points, including six three-pointers.

"Every time he hit a three, he'd glance over at me at the NBC desk," said Magic in the fifth episode of The Last Dance.

After yet another three-pointer went through the net, Jordan turned to shrug at Magic who was sitting courtside.

"He was like 'I'm killing this dude'," added Magic doing the famous shrug pose.

Magic also confirmed Jordan was turning to him earlier this year.

"He was turning to me," Johnson said. "He was so hot that night so he owed me a lot because I'm the one he was mad at. That's why he took it out on Clyde Drexler the next day in the game."

We finally know who Michael Jordan was shrugging at during 1992 Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest