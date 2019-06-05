Finally Kimbrel Time?

It’s absurd that it’s come to this, but now that draft considerations are no longer in play, it seems likely that both Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will sign soon. Talk is already heating up that Keuchel could be part of the Yankees rotation within a few weeks.

Although they’re not getting paid at all, evidence suggests that Keuchel and Kimbrel are both in pitching shape. Keuchel has been throwing simulated games and is ready to undertake a typical workload right away. Kimbrel might need a couple of weeks in the minors, but he shouldn’t require anything more than that before jumping into a late-game role in the majors.

Barring a surprising bid by the Dodgers, Kimbrel seems likely to wind up as a closer for his new team. The Braves and Twins should have signed him months ago and still have obvious needs for him now. There’s been talk of the Cubs using their Ben Zobrist windfall to add Kimbrel, but they’d probably need some sort of commitment from Zobrist that he wouldn’t return to the team. Whether it’s one of those three teams or maybe the Brewers or Phillies, there wouldn’t seem to be any obstacle for Kimbrel to return to closing. Josh Hader has been great in Milwaukee, but the Brewers would have no problem going back to utilizing him like they did last season.

Keuchel figures to be a mixed-league guy wherever he lands, but he’d have more value in the NL with the Braves or Cardinals than in the AL with the Yankees or Twins. If he joins the Yankees, as seems fairly likely, he might make an extra start or two in the minors, since the team doesn’t have a hole in the rotation at the moment.

American League notes

- Because of a bad right knee, Miguel Cabrera will not play first base again anytime soon and might have to shut it down entirely at some point. I liked the way Cabrera was swinging the bat recently, and his exit velocity stats, while not what they were a few years ago and probably not at all comparable to where he was in his prime pre-Statcast, remained pretty good. There still seemed reason for optimism that he’d start hitting for more power and resume being a useful guy in mixed leagues. Now he’s less worth waiting around for, even if he did hit a grand slam off Blake Snell on Tuesday. Cabrera has played through plenty of injuries his career and just maybe he’ll gut this one out for four months as well, but considering that his team is tanking, he doesn’t have as much incentive for doing so as he did in the old days.

- With Cabrera no longer an option, the Tigers have the opportunity to move Nicholas Castellanos to first. Castellanos, though, has respectable stats in right field this year after ranking as one of the game’s worst defenders last season. Plus, a midseason switch is a lot to ask – the Tigers already did it to him once when they shifted him off third base in 2017 – and Castellanos might have more trade value in right field anyway. The Tigers will likely just go with some combination of Niko Goodrum, Brandon Dixon and John Hicks at first. Castellanos will eventually end up as a first baseman, but this probably isn’t the right time.

- Corbin Martin just didn’t give the Astros much choice, and he was demoted to Triple-A on Tuesday after walking 12 and giving up eight homers in 19 1/3 innings as a major leaguer. Martin has plenty of stuff, but the location wasn’t there in five major league starts. He’ll get another chance eventually, but there’s no guarantee it will come this year. Framber Valdez will move from the bullpen to the rotation in Martin’s place. Top prospects Forrest Whitley and J.B. Bukauskas have taken big steps backwards in the early going, so all of the best choices to replace Martin were in the Houston pen. As much as I’d like to see Josh James given a shot, he would have had to go to the minors for a spell in order to get stretched out to start. Valdez is ready now after throwing 65 pitches in relief of Martin on Monday. I don’t think he has the same upside as James, but since he’s in such a great situation, he’s worth grabbing in mixed leagues.

- Jose Altuve (knee) and George Springer (hamstring) could rejoin the Astros within a week. Myles Straw better get a couple of more steals while he can.

- The Orioles brought back Chance Sisco on Monday (a few hours before drafting their new catcher of the future, Adley Rutschman), but considering that Pedro Severino has been arguably their best player to date, it doesn’t seem likely that Sisco will be a true starting catcher. Perhaps that will come later if some team wants to flip a prospect for Severino. Sisco was hitting .289/.383/.530 with 10 homers for Triple-A Norfolk. He didn’t hit at all in the majors last year, but the offensive potential is there to make him a top-12 fantasy catcher if he gets a shot to play regularly.

- Keon Broxton has three homers and two steals in nine games since being acquired by the Orioles. He’s not a bad pickup for those needing to replace Andrew McCutchen in the outfield.

- It sounds like the Mariners could get Dee Gordon (wrist), J.P. Crawford (ankle) and Ryon Healy (back) all back from the injured list within the next week or so. Healy seemed to be in store for a much-reduced role since Kyle Seager has returned, but the Jay Bruce trade will help him some. Tim Beckham, who is a definite trade candidate, is due less playing time with the middle infielders set to return.

National League notes

- Losing McCutchen for the season to a fluke knee injury was not the news the Phillies needed a week after losing Odubel Herrera indefinitely on account of him being a horrible person. So, Adam Haseley is up and set to play a key role about a year earlier than expected. Haseley was just promoted to Triple-A last week after hitting .268/.356/.471 in 153 at-bats for Double-A Reading. The eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft hasn’t overwhelmed at any level, but he’s also never been overmatched. Every part of his game is solid, yet his arm is his only tool that really stands out. I suspect Haseley will fall short of being a quality mixed-league outfielder, though he’s worth picking up in deeper formats.

The Phillies will likely play both Haseley and the newly acquired Bruce against righties for now. Scott Kingery, who had been getting a look in center field, still figures to play, too, though more of his at-bats will come at Maikel Franco’s expense. He’s still worth using in mixed leagues. Cesar Hernandez’s fantasy value increases, since he’s going to replace McCutchen as the Phillies’ leadoff man. Bruce didn’t seem like a great mixed-league option with McCutchen healthy, but he’s a better one now; the at-bats will be there and he’ll hit a little higher than he would have otherwise.

- It looked quite bad that the Brewers sent Keston Hiura back to Triple-A after five homers in 17 games, but it was always a possibility. They couldn’t send down Jesus Aguilar or Travis Shaw, and it would have been difficult to find at-bats for everyone had they kept all their hitters and demoted their 13th pitcher. Realistically, keeping Hiura meant giving away Aguilar, Shaw or Eric Thames, and it’s hard to blame them for not wanting to go that route right now.

If I’m the Brewers, I give the veterans three more weeks. Shaw was such a valuable player for them the last two years that he certainly deserves it. I’m not as high on Aguilar, but after a horrible start, he showed real signs of bouncing back, only to lose most of his at-bats in the second half of May; he hit .314/.446/.529 in 66 PA from April 29-May 18 and then went the next nine days without getting a single start. I think Thames is a better option against righties than Aguilar, but I’d still give Aguilar consistent playing time for a spell in an effort to figure out whether he’s worth keeping around. If he struggles, then drop him and put Shaw in the first base mix, with Hiura returning to play second and Mike Moustakas going back to third.

As for Hiura, while I imagine he will be a regular in the second half, I don’t think he’s so good to be worth holding on to now in 10- or 12-team leagues. Once there’s a hint that he’ll be recalled, he should be grabbed again.

- Jimmy Nelson, who was optioned to Triple-A when his rehab assignment expired two weeks ago, will make his return to the majors Wednesday against the Marlins. His velocity is supposed to be back to where it was before he hurt his shoulder diving into first base in Sept. 2017, so consistency with his breaking balls is the goal now. The Marlins, despite their very recent success, are still bad enough that it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to use Nelson right away in mixed leagues, though I’d suggest holding off if it were any other team. I think he’ll be too up and down to be an every-week guy.

- While everyone is understandably more excited about Fernando Tatis Jr.’s pending return, Franchy Cordero (elbow) also appears nearly set to rejoin the Padres after going 4-for-15 with a homer in his first three games for Triple-A El Paso. It will likely lead to Manuel Margot’s demotion , after he’s taken a backseat to Wil Myers in center field lately despite the difference in defense between the two. I still think Margot is going to be a fine regular, but a change of scenery seems needed. It’s unlikely that Cordero will be an everyday guy. His power-speed combination makes him quite intriguing for fantasy purposes, but he’s hardly a great center fielder himself and the Padres aren’t going to sit Myers, Hunter Renfroe or Franmil Reyes consistently.

- Well, they’re not going to sit Renfroe consistently again anyway. Despite being the team’s best hitter last year, Renfroe was on the bench for four or the Padres’ first five games this season. He had to force the team to use him, and now he looks like a possible All-Star with 17 homers and a .933 OPS in 182 plate appearances.

- If the Cardinals were going to replace Michael Wacha in the rotation, it should have been with Daniel Ponce De Leon, not Genesis Cabrera. However, it seemed like all the team really wanted was a stopgap before plugging in Alex Reyes. Reyes was roughed up in his last start for Triple-A Memphis, so he’ll get at least one more there before being called up. His enormous talent makes him worth stashing in mixed leagues, but since he’s been so wild of late and his workload will be closely monitored, his short-term upside isn’t as high as one might think.

- Not only is Carlos Gonzalez getting an opportunity with the Cubs after his miserable stint in Cleveland, but he was inserted right into the starting lineup for his first two games with the club. That means Albert Almora is on the outside looking in once again, even though he’s hit .271/.328/.610 with five homers in his last 17 games. It doesn’t make a ton of sense to me; Gonzalez might prove to be a reasonable option against right-handers, but since there’s not much upside beyond that, why not see if Almora can stay hot for a while and go with the best defensive alignment? It’s also hardly clear that Jason Heyward is a better option than Almora at this point.

- The Cubs activated Pedro Strop on Tuesday and, in a little bit of a surprise, put him into a save situation in his first game back. Steve Cishek was plenty good in his absence and should be worth holding on to for now in most formats.