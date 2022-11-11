Finally. Indiana Fever wins lottery, gets No. 1 overall pick in 2023 WNBA draft

For the first time in franchise history, the Indiana Fever will have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. It couldn’t come at a better time.

The Fever went into Friday night’s lottery with a 44% chance of getting the No. 1 pick due to their 11-57 record over the last two seasons. The Minnesota Lynx earned the second pick, the Atlanta Dream the third and the Washington Mystics the fourth pick in next spring's draft.

The team had a WNBA-record four first-round picks in the last draft, including the No. 2 pick (NaLyssa Smith). While the young players — particularly Smith and Queen Egbo, both All-Rookie selections — showed promise, it didn’t translate to wins. The team ended the season on an 18-game losing streak, and is on its third head coach since the start of the season. Marianne Stanley was fired after a 2-7 start. Interim coach Carlos Knox was not retained after the season.

Indiana Fever interim general manager Lin Dunn shown on May 22, 2022.

“This is a great draft,” Indiana Fever interim general manager Lin Dunn said. “If we get No. 1, fantastic. If we get No. 2 or No. 3, fantastic, fantastic. We are going to get a great player in this next draft.”

The Fever also have the No. 7 pick in the first round. This will mark the fourth time in five seasons that the franchise has had a top-three pick.

Aliyah Boston is the consensus top player in this year’s draft. The senior from South Carolina averaged 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds as a junior, shooting 54.2% from the floor. She scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the national title game against UConn.

Other top players include Maryland’s Diamond Miller and Stanford’s Haley Jones.

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston poses with the Associated Press women's college basketball player of the year and WBCA Wade national player of the year trophies on March 31, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever wins WNBA Draft lottery, gets No. 1 pick in 2023 draft