Finally healthy, Celtics turn in rare clunker

BOSTON - Kemba Walker had just finished getting dressed on Saturday evening when Marcus Smart practically invaded his locker stall, box score in hand, and started pointing at the various stat lines after Boston got thumped 113-97 by the visiting Toronto Raptors at TD Garden.

"I looked at the stat sheet and everyone [for Boston] was in the negative [for] plus/minus and everyone on Toronto was in the plus," said Smart. "Can't win games like that."

We could quibble and note that Jayson Tatum was a plus-3 (and Serge Ibaka was a minus-3 for Toronto). But you get Smart's point about how the Raptors dominated. Toronto came into Boston, three days removed from a Christmas Day loss up north, and extracted revenge with a 16-point triumph.

It was the most lopsided loss of Boston's season, but especially jarring given the way Boston had played competitively in every game since its season-opener in Philadelphia. The Celtics' five other losses this season had been by a combined 24 points - and never more than 6 - but Boston never really made a sustained charge against Toronto. At least, not one that wasn't immediately met with a 9-0 run to push the lead back to double figures.

In the same way that it's prudent not to overreact to lopsided wins over teams like the Cavaliers (Too late? The Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown All-Star hype trainers were rolling at warp speed the past 24 hours), it's probably best not to get overly worked up about a singular loss.

Still, the shorthanded Raptors, who were made even more shorthanded by foul trouble, were clearly the aggressors and dominated a Boston team that was about as full strength as its been this season. It wasn't quite the start the Celtics wanted while playing the first of four back-to-backs over the next 20 days, a stretch that includes second nights of back-to-backs on the road in Philadephia and Milwaukee.

"The East is good," said Brown. "People always make light of the East. I think the East is really good. Especially like the top six or seven teams are really strong. So nothing is given. Nothing is expected any given night.

"We seen tonight, Toronto just raised their level of intensity and we weren't ready to handle it."

The Celtics strutted into Saturday's game on a five-game winning streak, owning top-10 marks in offensive and defensive rating, and sitting second in the NBA in net rating behind only Milwaukee. The return of Smart, who missed eight games with eye infections, was supposed to allow a glimpse of just how good these Celtics could be.

Instead, Boston got "destroyed" by Toronto in transition - coach Brad Stevens' verb, not mine - and shredded in the pick-and-roll. The Celtics entered the day with the best rebounding percentage in the NBA in December and got clobbered on the glass (53-31 overall).

At one point early in the fourth quarter, with Boston trying to mount one last charge, Smart missed a 3-pointer but the ball found its way back to him in the scramble that ensued. With two Raptors near midcourt, and another on the ground near the free throw line, Smart sent a lob towards the rim, where rookie Grant Williams was all alone on the blocks pointing skyward for the feed. Enes Kanter must not have seen Williams, because he cut in front and intercepted the pass, but the two players collided and Kanter got stripped coming back down with the ball.

Twitter wiseguys were quick to suggest it was the best defense Kanter's played (slightly unfair given how good Kanter has been lately, though he's used to the barbs). Everyone deserves an occasional clunker, and that the Celtics went more than two months without one is a reminder how good they've been despite all their injuries.

Walker gushed about having Smart back, noting it was, "great, great, great," to get their defensive leader back. Smart showed obvious rust - missing seven of his nine shots - but said he felt good and expects his minute restriction to lift Tuesday in Charlotte. The Celtics audition their "best-5" lineup for about six minutes and, while Stevens said we shouldn't expect to see the super-small-ball group very often, this rare glimpse of near-full-strength Celtics affords Stevens an opportunity to test out lineups and find the best pairings.

He was realistic about what he saw Saturday.

Said the coach: "We've got a lot of work to do to be the best version of ourselves."

