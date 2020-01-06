After finally getting rid of Jason Garrett, Cowboys go with a retread and hire Mike McCarthy

The NFC East posted three head coaching vacancies when the 2019 season ended but now the list is down to one.

After a week-long odd purgatory session with incumbent coach Jason Garrett, the Dallas Cowboys finally moved on. Multiple reports show that Dallas will hire Mike McCarthy, formerly a Packers head coach.

McCarthy comes to the Cowboys with an impressive resume. He coached Green Bay for 13 years and compiled a 125-77-2 record. His teams made the playoffs nine times and won the Super Bowl in 2010.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After making the playoffs every year from 2009 to 2016, Green Bay missed the postseason in 2017 and was in the midst of an awful 2018 season before McCarthy was fired with three games remaining. It didn't help that there was significant speculation McCarthy did not get along well with Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers.

This year, without McCarthy, the Packers responded with a 13-3 record and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The move looks relatively uninspiring for the Cowboys, who were attached to names like Urban Meyer and Lincoln Riley on the rumor mill. McCarthy won lots of games in Green Bay, but playoff success was fleeting, and that came with a future Hall of Famer quarterback.

In Dallas, McCarthy inherits a roster with plenty of talent and lots of pressure. The Cowboys still need to work out new contracts for QB Dak Prescott and WR Amari Cooper, or both could leave in free agency in March. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will maintain a huge role within the organization too.

Story continues

McCarthy stayed busy this year without coaching, assembling a faux-staff that would break down film and game plans each week. Included in that "staff" was former Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett, who maybe will get that role in Dallas now. (Watch NFL Network video on "The Mike McCarthy Project" here.)

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

After finally getting rid of Jason Garrett, Cowboys go with a retread and hire Mike McCarthy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington