Finally at full strength, Michigan football looked like it should against a lesser foe

MINNEAPOLIS — Through Michigan football's first four games, its margin of victory had stayed fairly steady: 27, 28, 25, 24.

But as the calendar neared October, that hit 35 against Nebraska, sullied only by a 74-yard run late. And then, against Minnesota, the measure of Michigan's dominance reached 42. If it hadn't been for a busted play with six seconds left in the first half and an epically long field goal (a 54-yarder, the Golden Gophers' longest since 2007), that number would've been in the 50s.

For the second time in as many weeks, the Wolverines went on the road and laid a beatdown on a Big Ten opponent in every which way it could, a performance that brought two words from head coach Jim Harbaugh.

"Really dominant," he said after the 52-10 walloping. "Just about anybody you bring up, I'll say the same thing."

Michigan's dominance belied a previous expectation that, as the schedule progressed, the challenges would get tougher. After all, against its "cupcake" nonconference slate — featuring three Group of Five squads in East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green — U-M never looked fully cohesive.

Then again, Michigan hadn't been fully healthy, either.

Outside of a handful of fourth-quarter snaps in Week 2, defensive back Will Johnson missed the first three weeks as he continued to mend from an offseason arthroscopic knee surgery. By the time he returned in Week 4, U-M's "gift from the football gods" — Mason Graham — was out with a broken hand.

Saturday, however, brought both at full speed, resulting in a highlight moment just two plays in.

That's when Will Johnson intercepted Athan Kaliakmanis' sideline pass and took it back 36 yards for a touchdown.

It was one dozen seconds into the Minnesota night, Johnson lined up over the outside receiver and acted as if he was going to follow him upfield in man coverage. Quickly, he instead read the quarterback's eyes on the read-pass option, broke on the ball and jumped the route to nab his third interception in the past five games (dating back to last year's Big Ten championship game against Purdue, when he nabbed two).

"I came off as late as I could," Johnson explained. "Baited the quarterback into it."

Johnson, who later confirmed the assessment he's now "100%," added a tackle and didn't allow a catch while in coverage. Then again, he was hardly alone in that: U-M defenders allowed just five completions total — a 35-yard TD pass against the wrong defensive alignment and four others for a total of 17 yards. But they didn't do it alone; U-M's front created non-stop disruption, with Graham in particular wreaking havoc on the Gophers.

Despite his left hand being wrapped in a club, U-M's 6-foot-3, 318-pounder led the team with a career-high six tackles, including two for loss and one sack.

With the game still in reach in the first quarter, at 10-0, Minnesota moved the chains three times to get to U-M's 36. The Gophers opted for another Zach Evans run, as he'd already picked up 34 yards on the drive. But on first-and-10, Graham unleashed a swim move to get past a double team, then avoided another pulling blocker and swallowed Evans for a loss of 4 yards.

"A big focus on our defense coming in this year was creating negative plays for the offense because that sets them back," Graham said. "They get off track, then that helps us get to that third down when we have those opportunities to pass rush and get to the quarterback."

Indeed, facing second-and-14 from the U-M 40, Minnesota's offense sputtered; Kaliakmanis threw incomplete, then mustered just 5 yards on the ground to set up that long field goal.

Later, with 8:28 left in the third quarter, Minnesota faced third-and-14 from its own 21. Graham lined up as the left interior lineman, ran a stunt and came around the right side to bear-hug Kaliakmanis and slam him to the turf.

"It just shows how good he is and his mindset," Johnson said. "Had surgery two weeks ago and he's doing it, so just shows how special of an athlete he is."

It was far from a two-man show, of course. Josaiah Stewart had consecutive tackles-for-loss in the second quarter; the first came on a tag-team with Cam Goode, the second was a sack on a bullrush on third-and-12.

Four other Wolverines had pass breakups and four others had quarterback hurries, the cherry on top came late in the third quarter, when reserve safety Keon Sabb got the first pick-six of his career.

"Went up and climbed the ladder as they say," Harbaugh said. "It was cool, very cool."

With Michigan's defense outscoring Minnesota by itself, the U-M offense was free to work. Again, J.J. McCarthy was near-perfect. For the fifth time in six games, McCarthy topped a 70% completion rate — against the Gophers, he went 14-for-20 for 210 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, McCarthy's numbers may have appeared less impressive, with four carries for 17 yards; then again, two of those runs went for touchdowns. The first came as he lowered his shoulder against Minnesota's Tariq Watson to get in from 5 yards out; the other came on a 7-yard bootleg as he stiff-armed Watson to the ground to turn the corner and reach the pylon.

"I was just trying to use my momentum to push him backwards," McCarthy said of the first. "The second one, kind of going in slow motion for me. A little hesitation to get him off his feet and then once I saw him put his head down, I knew all of coach (Mike) Hart's coaching points about stiff-arms were ready to come out."

It allowed U-M to be careful with star running back Blake Corum, who barely broke a sweat. He carried the ball a season-low nine times, but still managed a game-high 69 yards and a touchdown. The 41st TD of his career tied Hart for fourth all-time in program history.

Michigan was also careful with McCarthy, who for the fifth time in six games, was safely on the sidelines by the start of the fourth quarter.

His night wasn't completely through, though; McCarthy made sure to high-five Leon Franklin after he poured in a garbage-time touchdown. Though McCarthy wasn't asked to do much, Harbaugh made sure to point out, yet again, his importance.

"There's a lot of great quarterbacks around the country," Harbaugh said. "You know, play for play, J.J. McCarthy —maybe I'm a little biased, I'm trying not to be — but I think he's the best one. I really do.

"Certainly no one we'd rather have."

Harbaugh, of course, was another Wolverine missing from the squad's first three games, as he served his school-imposed suspension for an alleged NCAA violation. At the time, his players said it was no big deal, but their execution since his return suggests otherwise.

His return, plus that of Graham and Johnson, gave the Wolverines the tools to put together knockout blows early. If Saturday is any indication of what's to come, look out.

