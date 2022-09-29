Finally! Check out every game of the Arkansas basketball season, released at last

Most of the games on the Arkansas basketball schedule in 2022-23 were known. At least, opponents were. Now they’re official.

The Razorbacks released their complete nonconference slate for coach Eric Musselman’s fourth year on Thursday. It came just a few weeks after the Southeastern Conference released the composite in-league schedule.

Arkansas is largely expected to be a Top-25 team when the season begins and some preseason projections – several, in fact – have the Razorbacks inside the Top 10. Much of that is due to the best recruiting class in the country when considering high-school, junior-college and transfer-portal recruiting.

Only guard Devo Davis and forward Kamani Johnson return off last year’s Elite Eight team. But a four-game exhibition trip to Europe in the summer helped build chemistry for a team that could rotate as many as 11 or 12 guys even during the regular season.

Once SEC play starts, that number is likely to shrink, but it’s in those nonconference games discovered Thursday where it will be determined to whom.

Arkansas vs. North Dakota State - November 7

Arkansas vs Fordham - November 11

Arkansas vs South Dakota State - November 16

Arkansas vs Louisville (Maui Invitational) - November 21

Arkansas vs Texas Tech or Creighton (Maui Invitational) - November 22

Arkansas vs TBA (Maui Invitational)

Arkansas vs Troy - November 28

Arkansas vs San Jose State - December 3

Arkansas vs UNC Greensboro - December 6

Arkansas vs Oklahoma (in Tulsa) - December 6

Arkansas basketball vs Bradley (in North Little Rock) - December 17

Arkansas basketball vs UNC Asheville - December 21

Arkansas basketball at LSU - December 28

Arkansas basketball vs Missouri - January 4

Arkansas basketball at Auburn - January 7

Arkansas basketball vs Alabama - January 11

Arkansas basketball at Vanderbilt - January 14

Arkansas basketball at Missouri - January 18

Arkansas basketball vs Ole Miss - January 21

Arkansas basketball vs LSU - January 24

Arkansas basketball at Baylor (SEC/Big 12 Challenge) - January 28

Arkansas basketball vs Texas A&M - January 31

Arkansas basketball at South Carolina - February 4

Arkansas basketball at Kentucky - February 7

Arkansas basketball vs Mississippi State - February 11

Arkansas basketball at Texas A&M - February 15

Arkansas basketball vs Florida - February 18

Arkansas basketball vs Georgia - February 21

Arkansas basketball at Alabama - February 25

Arkansas basketball vs Tennessee - February 28

Arkansas basketball vs Kentucky - March 4

Arkansas basketball at SEC Tournament - March 8-12

