Finally! Budda Baker gets respect in top safeties list

Arizona Cardinals fans know how great safety Budda Baker is. Players and coaches do, too. However, he regularly does not get the respect he ought to in offseason lists and rankings.

One publication not only omitted him from the top 11, he didn’t even get honorable mention with another nine.

But that has changed in a new set of rankings by ESPN. Based on the opinion of NFL executives, coaches and scouts, Baker is not only a top-10 safety in the league. He comes in at No. 4.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On all ballots, he was ranked no lower than 10th. He was voted No. 1 on at least one ballot. He is in the top five for the third consecutive year.

“That guy won’t be going anywhere,” one NFL executive — whose team would love to have a player such as Baker — said. “That’s the last guy you trade. A true difference-maker.” He can play safety, outside linebacker, slot corner or edge defender — at 5-foot-10. And he has improved his pass coverage, with a 19.4% ball hawk rate last year. “You can do so many things with him, and oh yeah, he’s going to hit with the best of him,” an NFC scout said. “He’s a missile.”

His Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro nods show he one of the best. His impact apparently doesn’t measure well in analytic metrics.

He is versatile, tough, plays with breakneck play speed, makes plays on the ball and is a fierce hitter.

Advertisement

He is the type of person and player every team wants.

He has requested a trade as part of contract negotiations. We will see what happens moving forward as training camp approaches. He has two years remaining on his current contract and has no guarantees remaining on his deal.

But finally Baker gets the love that is warranted. Yes, he plays on a team that is expected to be terrible. That doesn’t minimize him as a player.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Arizona Cardinals!

60 days till the Cardinals' season opener: Stats for No. 60

Cardinals dead last in pre-training camp power rankings

PODCAST: What happened with the 49ers this offseason?

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire