He’s finally back: Joe Burrow to make 2021 debut on Sunday

It has been some time since we have seen the former Heisman Trophy winner and 2019 national champion Joe Burrow on the football field. He hasn’t competed in game action since the horrific knee injury against Washington that ended his season in 2020.

That is all coming to an end on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Miami Dolphins in the NFL preseason finale. Burrow has been pleading his case to get onto the field in live game action as he prepares for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that the 2020 No. 1 overall selection would get a limited number of snaps against the Dolphins defense.

Zac Taylor says QB Joe Burrow will play a limited number of snaps this Sunday against Miami. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) August 25, 2021

Last season Burrow started 10 games in which the team went 2-7-1. He accounted for 2,688 yards passing and 13 touchdowns to five interceptions. He averaged 268.8 yards per game through the air. Burrow is hoping to get into a rhythm ahead of a new season.

Last year the Bengals had issues protecting their franchise quarterback as he was sacked on an average of 3.2 times per game. That breaks down to once every 12.6 pass attempts. Marisa Contipelli also announced that projected starting center Trey Hopkins would also play in this game as they try to protect Burrow in his limited playing time against the Dolphins.

