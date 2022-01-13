Finally! Arkansas snaps three-game skid with over Missouri

Arkansas led by 15 points at the first media timeout and kept Missouri without a field goal for almost eight straight minutes in the first half en route to snapping its three-game losing streak to start SEC play, beating the Tigers, 87-43, Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Missouri trailed by 21 points less than nine minutes into the game after shooting 1 for its first 11 from the field. Arkansas countered by going 10 for 14 over the same span.

The Razorbacks (11-5, 1-3 SEC) led by 35 points at halftime as Mizzou made only three field goals in the opening 20 minutes. Four Arkansas players finished in double figures, led by JD Notae’s 19. Jaylin Williams had his second straight double-double, as well, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Javon Pickett led Missouri with 12 points and Jarron Coleman added 11.

Arkansas’ win was desperately needed as the Hogs sat in the bottom of the SEC, winless almost a fourth of the way through conference play. They were ranked as high as No. 10 in the nation a month ago, but having lost five of their last six games, Arkansas had fallen not only out of the Top 25, but out of the projected NCAA Tournament bracket.

Eric Musselman’s team gets a chance to make it two straight wins Saturday when they travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU. The Tigers are ranked No. 12 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.