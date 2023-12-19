Finalists Selected for 2024 All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year Award

2024 AAB Awards Show Finalists_01_Coach of the Year_20231218.jpg

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Coach of the Year Award. The All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year honors the nation’s top high school coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills and acknowledges his role as a positive influence on young student athletes on and off the field.

https://x.com/AABonNBC/status/1736878878839255512?s=20

The All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year winner will be named during the 2024 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Todd Dodge, Jason Negro, and Robert Steeples.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME SCHOOL CITY STATE Brent Browner Bishop Gorman High School Las Vegas NV Dameon Jones Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory Hollywood FL Claude Mathis DeSoto High School DeSoto TX Loren Montgomery Bixby High School Bixby TX Nate Moore Washington High School Massillon OH

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).