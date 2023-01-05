Who are the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023?

Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A new group of NFL players and personnel will soon be enshrined forever in Canton, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced the 15 player finalists who made the cut for the Class of 2023, along with three senior finalists and one coach finalist.

Defensive end Dwight Freeney, cornerback Darrelle Revis and left tackle Joe Thomas all qualified in their first year of eligibility.

The class will be inducted during the “NFL Honors” award presentation on Thursday, Feb. 9, right before the weekend of Super Bowl 2023.

Here’s a full list of every finalist for the Class of 2023:

Who are the player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023?

Fifteen players made the cut as finalists, with the aforementioned Freeney, Revis and Thomas all being first-timers.

Here are the 15 players hoping to see themselves enshrined in Canton:

Who are the senior finalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023?

Along with 15 players, three individuals were named as senior finalists for 2023:

Chuck Howley, LB: 1958-1959 Chicago Bears, 1961-1973 Dallas Cowboys,

Joe Klecko, DE: 1977-1987 New York Jets, 1988 Indianapolis Colts

Ken Riley, CB: 1969-1983 Cincinnati Bengals

Who is the coaching finalist in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023?

Don Coryell is the coach/contributor finalist in 2023. Coryell, who died in 2010 at the age of 85, coached football from 1950 to 1986, with his last two stops being with NFL franchises. He coached the St. Louis Cardinals from 1973 to 1977 and the San Diego Chargers from 1978 to 1986. He has been a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist six times prior.