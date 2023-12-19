Finalists Named for 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award

2024 AAB Awards Show Finalists_05_Player of the Year_20231218.jpg

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player and is the most distinguished individual award given in high school football.

The All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year winner will be named during the 2024 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Cade Klubnik, Trevor Lawrence, and Bryce Young.



This year’s finalists are:





NAME POSITION SCHOOL CITY STATE KJ Bolden DB Buford High School Buford GA Sammy Brown LB Jefferson High School Jefferson GA Carter Nelson TE Ainsworth High School Ainsworth NE Brayden Platt LB Yelm High School Yelm WA Jeremiah Smith WR Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory Hollywood FL Taylor Tatum RB Longview High School Longview TX

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).