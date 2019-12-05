Finalists named for 2019 Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award

(STATS) - Thirteen FCS players - one from each conference in college football's Division I subdivision - were announced Thursday as finalists for the 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award.

Named after the late school teacher and wife of legendary coach Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the fifth annual award is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only in the classroom, but in the community and beyond.

STATS will announce the winner on Dec. 16 and honor him at the FCS Awards Banquet Jan. 10 in Frisco, Texas - on the eve of the national championship game.

The Doris Robinson Award finalists:

Big Sky Conference: Dante Olson, Montana, LB, R-Sr. (major: business administration/management, GPA: 3.91)

Big South Conference: K.J. Smith, North Alabama, S, Sr. (interdisciplinary studies/emphasis on health, 4.00)

CAA Football: Chucky Smith, Villanova, S, R-Sr. (biology with minors in economics and naval science, 3.62)

Ivy League: Jelani Taylor, Cornell, S, Sr. (hotel administration, 3.94)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference: Ian McBorrough, Morgan State, LB, Sr. (business management, 3.29)

Missouri Valley Football Conference: Tom Rehfeld, Western Illinois, LB, R-Sr. (nursing degree. 3.50; in grad school)

Ohio Valley Conference: Joe Caputo, Eastern Illinois, LB, R-Sr. (accounting and finance with minors in data analytics and supply chain management, 3.89)

Patriot League: Alex Pechin, Bucknell, P, 5th Year. (biomedical engineering and management for engineers double major, 3.90)

Pioneer Football League: Jacob Bacon, Drake, OL, Sr. (actuarial science and finance, 3.93; business administration in grad school, 4.0)

Southern Conference: Dorian Kithcart, Mercer, DL, R-Sr. (mechanical engineering degree, 3.54 GPA; mechanical engineering in grad school, 3.63)

Southland Conference: Chris Zirkle, Northwestern State, OL, R-Sr. (business degree, 3.83; homeland security in grad school, 4.00)

Southwestern Athletic Conference: Carl Thompson, Alabama State, OL, R-Jr. (computer information system, 3.6)

Also at the national banquet, STATS will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year) and Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year).