Aaron Judge, Jose Altuve, Giancarlo Stanton among finalists for MLB's top awards

Now that the World Series is finished, there’s one big piece of drama still left in the 2017 baseball season: The awards.

Next week, the Baseball Writers Association of America is handing out the awards for Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young and MVP. But first, we’re getting three finalists in each category, so we can ponder and debate for a week before the awards are handed out. Well, some categories don’t need to be pondered too much. See: AL Rookie of the Year.

Among the people who could get recognized next week as the best in MLB in 2017: Aaron Judge, Jose Altuve, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, Giancarlo Stanton, Chris Sale and lots more.

Here’s a rundown of all the finalists, plus our take on the field and one or more notable snubs.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is one of three finalists for the AL MVP. (AP) More

AL MVP

• Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

• Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

• Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

Our take:

This will be a tight matchup between Judge and Altuve. Judge had the higher highs (and the lower lows) but Altuve was consistent from start to finish. Judge’s strong finish — including 15 homers in September — put him back in the conversation. But will it be enough to make up for his post-All-Star slump? Altuve seems to have a slight edge, but it’s no guarantee he’ll win.

Notable snub:

This is the first full season in his career that Mike Trout won’t finish in the top two of MVP votes. Missing a portion of the season with injury is to blame there.