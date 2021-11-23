Who are the finalists for the Maxwell Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award?

The Maxwell Football Club announced on Tuesday the three finalists for the Maxwell Award and four finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

The prestigious honors recognize the best in college football, with the Maxwell Award going to the nation’s top player and the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player.

A season ago, the Maxwell Award went to, not surprisingly, DeVonta Smith of Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s wide receiver, a first round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, became the third straight SEC player to win the award following Tua Tagovailoia (Alabama) in 2018 and Joe Burrow (LSU) in 2019. Smith broke a stretch of four straight quarterbacks winning the award.

Zaven Collins from Tulsa received the Chuck Bednarik Award following a season where he had 54 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks and four interceptions.

Traditionally, the award recipients are honored at a gala event in March at the Tropicana in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Maxwell Award Finalist: Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is a Maxwell Award finalist.

Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA;

Pickett is shattering all types of records at Pittsburgh in a senior season where he has thrown for 3,856 yards with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. Pittsburgh, No. 18 in the most recent College Football Playoff Ranking, has seen Pickett elevate his game this season to the point where he might well be the first quarterback taken in next spring’s NFL draft.

Maxwell Award Finalist: Kennth Walker III (Michigan State)

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III is a finalist for the Maxwell Award.

Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA;

Few players let alone running backs have had the impact of Walker on their program this year. With 1,498 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns, Walker has been downright dominant for the ranked Spartans. The Wake Forest transfer has topped triple-digit yardage in seven of 11 games this season for Michigan State.

Maxwell Award Finalist: Bryce Young (Alabama)

Alabama's Bryce Young is a finalist for the Maxwell Award.

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA;

Another season, another Alabama star being named as a finalist for the Maxwell Award. This is getting redundant…Young, after sitting behind first-round pick Mac Jones last year, Young has been sensational in his first year as the Crimson Tide’s starter. The sophomore has 3,584 passing yards and 38 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Chuck Bednarik Award Finalist: Will Anderson (Alabama)

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is a finalist for the Bednarik Award.

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA;

An Alabama player last won the Chuck Bednarik Award in 2017 (Minkah Fitzpatrick) and Anderson certainly has a good claim to win this year. His 13 sacks and 78 total tackles are impressive, showing a linebacker who is more than a pass rush specialist. Only a sophomore, he has been dominant for the Crimson Tide this year.

Chuck Bednarik Award Finalist: Jordan Davis (Georgia)

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is a finalist for the Bednarik Award.

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) kneels before the start of a NCAA college football game between Charleston Southern and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

News Joshua L Jones

Few players have been as dominant this year as the Georgia defensive tackle, who has been disruptive for the No. 1 team in the nation. Despite his position not being lent towards gaudy stats, Davis has 23 tackles and two sacks despite facing double-teams in the interior. A complete defensive tackle who knows and understands his gap assignments well.

Chuck Bednarik Award Finalist: Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is a finalist for the Bednarik Award.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) intercepts a pass intended for Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) in the end zone during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Cfb Notre Dame Vs Purdue

Hamilton is the prototype at his position, covering ground in pass coverage but able to step up and help in the run defense. He has three interceptions and seven passes defended to go along with 35 total tackles. At 6-foot-4, he is the new breed of tall, rangy safety prospects that NFL teams love.

Chuck Bednarik Award Finalist: Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, left, bears down on Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura during the first half.

Registering 41 total tackles and six sacks as well as two forced fumbles, Thibodeaux has been dominant for an Oregon program that has pent much of the season ranked in the top 10. Thibodeaux has solidified himself as a Day 1 pick with his dominance off the edge.

