Final weekend of horse racing at Sunland Park had several big races

The final weekend of horse racing took place this weekend at Sunland Park Racetrack& Casino. Here is a look at the winners in the key races.

West Texas Futurity

In the 64th running of the $311,896 West Texas Futurity, Painted Eclispe overcame the rail and prevailed under jockey Luis Martinez to win a thriller for trainer Xavier Rodriguez.

Owned by the partnership of Shaun Hubbard, La Feliz Montana Ranch LLC and B. Ray Willis, Painted Eclispe got into gear midway down the stretch along the inside and held off a tenacious effort from runner-up Train B Taka and jockey James Flores to win by a nose. The final time for the 300 yards was 14.77 seconds, just a shade off the track record set by Valiant War Hero in 2011.

Painted Eclipse won Saturday's WestTexas Futurity at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino.

Painted Eclispe, who figures to run this summer in Ruidoso, was an impressive winner in his career debut when trials for the West Texas Futurity were held here on March 17.

Sent off as the 3-to-2 post time favorite, Painted Eclispe paid back $5 to his winning backers. The $2 exacta with Train B Taka returned $39.80.

Island Fashion Stakes

Only One America won the one mile, Island Fashion Stakes for El Paso owners Kirk and Judy Robison. The winning trainer was Todd Finchet and the winning jockey was Tracy Hebert.

The race was for 3-year-old fillies.

Mine That Bird Derby

Alotaluck won the 1 1/16th miles Mine That Bird Derby for 3-year-old thoroughbreds. Hebert was the winning jockey for trainer Ty J. Garrett.

The winning horse has finished first or second in four career starts.

Sunland Park Handicap

Presidential took top honors in the 1 1/8th miles Sunland Park Handicap for trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Luis Fuentes.

Presidential earned his fifth win from 20 starts.

Jockey Joel Rosario atop Stronghold (5) celebrates after winning the Sunland Park Derby at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, Sunday, February 18, 2024. The 19th annual Sunland Park Derby (Grade III) Stakes was the premiere race of the day and the $400,000 race gives the winner 20 qualifying points towards entrance into the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Stronghold wins Santa Anita Derby

Stronghold, who won this year's Sunland Derby in February, won Saturday's Santa Anita Derby and is now headed to the May 4 Kentucky Derby for trainer Phillip D'Amato.

