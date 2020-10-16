Final Week 6 Browns injury report: 4 out, 6 questionable vs. Steelers

If it was possible for an entire football team to limp into an opposing stadium, the Cleveland Browns would be doing so in Week 6. The Browns head to Pittsburgh to face the unbeaten Steelers with four regulars ruled out and six others questionable with various maladies.

The most prominent name of the foursome ruled out is starting right guard Wyatt Teller. Pronounced week-to-week earlier by head coach Kevin Stefanski, Teller will miss the first game since he suffered a calf strain in Week 5.

Also ruled out

Safety Karl Joseph

Safety Ronnie Harrison

LB Jacob Phillips

Harrison started in place of Joseph in Week 5, but a concussion will keep him on the sidelines. Joseph still hasn’t been a full go at practice and will miss his second consecutive week. Expect a healthy dose of Sheldrick Redwine at safety.

As expected all week, quarterback Baker Mayfield is listed as questionable with his bruised ribs. The QB expects to play.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. is also questionable with his still-undisclosed illness. Beckham tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday after being sent home on Thursday. He is required to remain quarantined until he gets another negative test.

The rest of the questionable list: