Final Week 2 injury report for Raiders: WR Henry Ruggs listed as questona

The Raiders have released their final injury report of the week and rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III returned to practice. He is listed as questionable for Week 2.

However, offensive tackles Trent Brown and Sam Young both did not participate and are listed as doubtful. Take a look at the full report below:

As Jon Gruden said, T Trent Brown, T Sam Young, and LB Nick Kwiatkoski all DOUBTFUL for #Raiders. WR Henry Ruggs III Quenstionable. OUT for #Saints are DE Marcus Davenport, WR Michael Thomas, LB Chase Hansen pic.twitter.com/BLUbiZn6qs — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 19, 2020





Continue to check in here on the Raiders Wire for all of the latest injury news surrounding the team.

