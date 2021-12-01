Final Week 13 Injury Report: Saints’ Kamara, Ingram ready to run as Cowboys start NFC gauntlet

The Dallas Cowboys have got to get off of this ride. Losers of three of their last four games, the damage to the club’s playoffs hope has been minimized because of who the losses came against and whom the victory came against. Sandwiched between losses to AFC West playoff contenders from Denver, Kansas City and Las Vegas, the Cowboys triumphed over NFC South basement dweller Atlanta. Despite where these teams reside in the standings, losing to opponents who don’t figure into conference records and winning against opponents which do is the only way to do such a midseason losing streak.

But none of it matters if the Cowboys don’t do well in their final six contests, all against NFC opponents. The first up? Another NFC South competitor in the Saints of New Orleans, as Dallas gears up for the difficult task of winning in the Big Easy. Both teams have gone through stretches of missing key components, but both sides are getting players back for the big Week 13 contest.

On Wednesday, the final injury report with player designations was made available by both squads. Here’s where things sit.

Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram

Earlier this season the Saints reunited their dynamic duo, acquiring Ingram from the Houston Texans. They spent two weeks together in Week 8 and Week 9 before Kamara injured his knee, forcing him to miss the last three contests. Ingram suffered his own knee ailment and missed Week 12 himself.

After three weeks on the shelf, Kamara has been ramping things up and has been limited in practices this week, earning the designation of questionable. Ingram has been a full participant and carries no designation.

Cowboys wide receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson, Malik Turner

Cooper has missed the last two weeks on the reserve/COVID list after testing positive as an unvaccinated player and missing the mandatory 10 days. Dallas kept him out of practice on Monday and Tuesday, but activated the star wideout on Wednesday. He was limited in practice and receives a questionable designation for the game. He will play, the question will be how many snaps he’s capable of playing after the time off and still suffering from a cough according to head coach Mike McCarthy – who will miss the game with his own COVID positive situation.

The team was without both lead receivers last week with Lamb out from a first-half concussion in Week 11, but he’s been a full participant and carries no injury designation into Thursday’s game.

Meanwhile, Cedrick Wilson’s been seeing a lot of action as Cooper, Lamb and mostly Michael Gallup have missed time this year so it makes sense he’s been ruled out of this contest with his ankle issue. WR6 Malik Turner is listed as questionable with an illness.

DeMarcus Lawrence's return

Not even listed on the injury report, Lawrence was the club’s best defender when he last played a down in Week 1. Since then, the title has been assaulted twice, first by cornerback Trevon Diggs who has eight interceptions, and most recently by rookie Micah Parsons who had a 6.5 sack month of November.

The team is still missing Randy Gregory from their ultimate pass rush rotation that should be whole in 10 days against Washington, but getting the team’s defensive leader back is a big boost coming down the stretch. Lawrence broke his foot in practice before Week 2’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers and has been ramping up for the last month to reach full-go status.

Ezekiel Elliott a full participant with his bruised knee

It probably won’t be until the offseason when Elliott is fully healthy, but the way he’s approaching it that’s just part of being the bell-cow back. His knee has been bothering him since October and his workload and production has decreased, but week in week out Elliott is showing up for his team and he’s going to be there in New Orleans.

He’s been a full participant all week and carries no injury designation.

Saints' tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk

Lawrence’s return may be at the perfect time, as neither of the Saints’ tackles practiced during the last two days.

Armstead actually missed all three practices this week after playing all 57 snaps against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night. He had missed the prior two games with knee and shoulder issues but he was listed as limited all of last week.

Ramczyk practiced on Monday in limited capacity, but sat out Tuesday and Wednesday, both carry questionable designations.

2 of 3 Saints edge rushers ruled out

Everyone knows what Cameron Jordan brings to the table, but thus far this season, Marcus Davenport has been the team’s best pass rusher. The Cowboys won’t know this in person though, as both Davenport and rotational edge defender Tanoh Kpassagnon have been ruled out with their respective injuries.

Davenport (shoulder) has 5.5 sacks and 19 pressures in just six games this season, while Kpassagnon (ankle) four sacks and 16 pressures in just eight contests.

Who will start at QB for the Saints?

It’s been an interesting 1 A.B. season for the Saints. Jameis Winston won the starting job after Drew Brees retired, but was lost for the season to a knee injury. Taysom Hill was the third-string QB, but the team went has started journeyman Trevor Simien the last four weeks of an 0-4 stretch while Hill has been in and out of the lineup with plantar fascia.

The versatile player has worked through practice all week for the first time since Week 10 and looks to make the start, which will be his first of the season as a QB after going 3-1 last year with a 72.7% completion rate.

Full Injury Report

Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Kaden Elliss have been ruled OUT against Dallas. Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk and Alvin Kamara are questionable. Full #Saints Wednesday injury report: pic.twitter.com/D1UnJgmV56 — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) December 1, 2021

Cowboys' COVID situation

Cowboys COVID Tracker

The Cowboys will be without starting right tackle Terence Steele, as he is one of several members of the roster and staff who were infected over the last week. Also unable to play will be rookie corner Nahshon Wright, who is primarily a special teams guy right now.

Along with the head coach, Dallas will be missing their OL coaches and an offensive assistant. They’ve been without three strength-and-conditioning coaches all week, although one will return tomorrow.

Things are bad at The Star in Frisco, forcing the team to go into virtual meetings and madatory mask wearing for all in the organization.

