Final Week 1 Jets injury report: Three questionable but should be good to go

The Jets released their final injury report for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), right tackle Mekhi Becton (knee) and running back Breece Hall (knee) are all listed as questionable for the game. However, all three were full participants in practice Saturday after being limited all week — Becton missed Friday due to an illness.

The only new addition to the injury report for the Jets on Saturday was nickelback Michael Carter II, who was listed with an elbow injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said he is fine, Carter practiced in full Saturday and he does not have a game designation for Monday.

For the Bills, safety Micah Hyde was a full participant again Saturday after being limited Thursday with a back injury but was upgraded to full on Friday. He is good to go for Monday.

