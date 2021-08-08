Final vote looms for bipartisan infrastructure bill

The final vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will likely happen Tuesday. It has the support of 18 Republicans including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Christina Ruffini has the latest.

