Final Vikings 53-man roster projection

The Minnesota Vikings have now completed the preseason with three losses after an 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Vikings didn’t play any of their starters in the final preseason game, nor did some second-string players. The players who saw the bulk of the snaps against the Cardinals were those that are on the roster bubble trying to make the team.

The final 53-man roster needs to be set by 3 pm on Tuesday, August 29th. For those who are going to be put on either they Physically Unable to Perform or Injured Reserve lists to return, they will need to be on the first rendition of the roster.

Here is our final 53-man roster projection.

Quarterback

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 3

Hall showed some positive signs and growth over the first three preseason games and Mullens has also played well. The third quarterback rule is going to have multiple teams rostering three quarterbacks.

Running back

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 5

Keeping five running backs is something that the team did last season and could easily do again with McBride having been a seventh-round pick this year. After the first two preseason games, McBride didn’t make the last projection with his performance, but he played well enough against the Cardinals to stick around.

Wide receiver

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 5

Brandon Powell has earned a spot on the roster, but with his status as a vested veteran, I think the Vikings will end up releasing Powell as a procedural move and bring him back on Wednesday after other moves are made with the PUP list and Injured Reserve.

Tight end

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 3

In previous versions of these projections, I have kept four tight ends. With how well the wide receiver group has performed, the tight ends get one less. I believe Nick Muse will make the practice squad with Mundt edging him out due to experience, especially after O’Connell called Mundt the best third tight end in the NFL.

Offensive line

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 9

No real surprises here. The Vikings having zero turnover on the offensive line is a real surprise considering their recent history, but continuity is a great thing. With Reed having not come off the NFI list, my expectation is that he makes the final 53-man roster so he can go back on the list with the possibility to return. Austin Schlottmann will be released in a procedural move and will come back on Wednesday.

Defensive line

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 5

This is the toughest group to project. Five players make the initial roster with Jonathan Bullard likely coming back with a procedural move on Wednesday. Don’t be too surprised if Sheldon Day ends up making it over Otomewo, as he was excellent all preseason

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 5

The Vikings will try to keep Andre Carter II on the active roster after giving him a record in guarantees for a UDFA not named La’el Collins, but he doesn’t make this projection. We knew he had a long way to go, but it’s a steeper climb than anticipated. He just doesn’t have the strength to be rostered yet.

Inside linebacker

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 4

This is a very difficult unit to pick. With the special teams utility and blitzing acumen that Pace provides, that will be enough to earn him a roster spot on this team and he has proven that on every snap. Dye has put together a good training camp, including his excellent interception on Saturday night. Plus, his special teams acumen can’t be overlooked.

Cornerback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 6

Thompson’s exemplary special teams work can’t be stated enough. He’s been tremendous and it can’t be ignored. Tay Gowan will also make this decision difficult. He’s had a good training camp with the athletic profile to be successful as well. This could be a group that gets to keep six, but the safety room having five players could make that difficult.

Safety

effrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 5

This group is arguably the best on the team. Metellus is getting big nickel first-team snaps consistently and Cine is getting better every day. Pair those with Ward playing well and it’s going to be very difficult to say no to any of these guys. Theo Jackson has been really good during training camp and feels like a guaranteed to make the practice squad if another team doesn’t pick him up.

Specialist

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 3

This group is relatively simple. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said there would be a kicking competition between Joseph and Jack Podlesny, but he was waived late last week. That ended that discussion.

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=81982,81980,81965,81967,81949,81934,81918]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire