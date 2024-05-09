Final Utah Prevention Day at Smith’s Ballpark

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It was 20th anniversary of Utah Prevention Day at Smith’s Ballpark Thursday, as the Salt Lake Bees hosted the Sacramento Rivercats.

Some 10,000 fifth and sixth graders get to take a fun field trip to the ballpark and learn about drug prevention. This is the final time it will be held at Smith’s Ballpark before the team moves to a new stadium in Daybreak for the 2025 season.

Kids Day at the Salt Lake Bees game

ABC4 Sports Director Dana Greene has made an annual pilgrimage to Utah Prevention Day for some 15 years now to make sure the kids get an education.

