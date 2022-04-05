Final USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll following NCAA tournament
Now that the NCAA Tournament is over and the Kansas Jayhawks were crowned national champions for the fourth time in their history, the very last USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday as the folks from the flyover state celebrate their title. As expected by Florida fans, the Gators failed to receive any votes in the final tally of the 2021-22 campaign, thus ending the Mike White era with a whimper.
The Southeastern Conference was represented by only four schools in the concluding top 25, with the Arkansas Razorbacks leading the way at No. 8. The Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats all found themselves bunched up together in the middle teens at Nos. 14, 15 and 16, respectively, with the latter tied with the Miami Hurricanes for their spot. No other program made the top 25 while the LSU Tigers earned a pair of votes and the Texas A&M Aggies scored a single mark to wrap up the conference programs mentioned.
A look at the final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Kansas
34-6
800 (32)
+2
2
29-10
741
+26
3
Duke
32-7
706
+7
4
Villanova
30-8
705
+1
5
Gonzaga
28-4
644
-4
6
Arizona
33-4
619
-4
7
Houston
32-6
540
+8
8
28-9
518
+10
9
Baylor
27-7
499
-5
10
Purdue
29-8
463
-1
11
UCLA
27-8
453
+1
12
Texas Tech
27-10
440
-1
13
Providence
27-6
400
–
14
Auburn
28-6
386
-7
15
27-8
379
-7
16
Miami (Fl)
26-11
264
–
16
Kentucky
26-8
264
-10
18
25-8
228
-4
19
Illinois
23-10
223
-3
20
Saint Mary’s
26-8
149
-4
21
Iowa
26-10
133
-2
22
Murray State
31-3
115
-2
23
Iowa State
22-13
112
–
24
Saint Peter’s
22-12
111
–
25
19-15
108
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas
Others Receiving Votes
Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1
