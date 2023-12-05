Final US LBM Coaches Poll places Texas at No. 4 behind Florida State

It was a wild college football weekend.

Alabama upset Georgia in the SEC Championship game, Texas dominated Oklahoma State to take home the Big 12 title, Michigan did what everyone expected them to for the Big Ten championship, and Florida State continued their undefeated season as ACC Champions.

However, the AP Poll and US LBM Coaches Poll differed from the College Football Playoff ranking this week. The final US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Poll each had Florida State as one of the top four teams in the country. The College Football Playoff committee chose to put in Alabama over Florida State as the No. 4 seed.

Here’s a look at the final US LBM Coaches Poll for the 2023 season.

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire