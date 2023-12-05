Advertisement

Final US LBM Coaches Poll places Texas at No. 4 behind Florida State

Cami Griffin
·2 min read

It was a wild college football weekend.

Alabama upset Georgia in the SEC Championship game, Texas dominated Oklahoma State to take home the Big 12 title, Michigan did what everyone expected them to for the Big Ten championship, and Florida State continued their undefeated season as ACC Champions.

However, the AP Poll and US LBM Coaches Poll differed from the College Football Playoff ranking this week. The final US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Poll each had Florida State as one of the top four teams in the country. The College Football Playoff committee chose to put in Alabama over Florida State as the No. 4 seed.

Here’s a look at the final US LBM Coaches Poll for the 2023 season.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Michigan

13-0

1535 (51)

+1

2

Washington

13-0

1,482 (8)

+1

3

Florida State

13-0

1358

+1

4 (tie)

Texas

12-1

1351

+3

4 (tie)

Alabama

12-1

1351

+4

6

Georgia

12-1

12750

-5

7

Ohio State

11-1

1187

–1

8

Oregon

11-2

1092

-3

9

Missouri

10-2

1023

10

Penn State

10-2

952

11

Ole Miss

10-2

932

12

Oklahoma

10-2

898

13

LSU

9-3

796

14

Arizona

9-3

642

+1

15

Louisville

10-3

642

-1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

633

17

Iowa

10-3

426

18

North Carolina State

9-3

423

+2

19

SMU

11-2

375

+5

20

Liberty

13-0

315

+2

21

Oklahoma State

9-4

299

-2

22

Oregon State

8-4

295

-1

23

Tennessee

8-4

226

24

Tulane

11-2

139

-6

25

James Madison

11-1

114

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

