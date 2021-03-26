Final Truck practice results at Bristol

Ben Rhodes had the fastest lap in the final Camping World Truck Series practice session Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Rhodes ran a lap of 20.703 seconds/86.944 mph. He was followed by Ryan Newman (20.716 seconds/86.889 mph), Tanner Gray (20.721 seconds/86.868 mph), Stewart Friesen (20.784 seconds/86.605 mph) and Matt Crafton (20.797 seconds/86.551 mph).

MORE: Starting lineups for Truck qualifying races Saturday at Bristol

JR Heffner crashed early in the session, hitting the inside wall. Caution also came out in the 50-minute session for a spin by Chandler Smith.

Bristol dirt Truck final practice results

Newman had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 85.278 mph. He was followed by Smith (85.113 mph) and Crafton (84.942 mph).

All 44 trucks entered were on track in the session, including seven Cup drivers: Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez and Newman.

Running the most laps in the session were: Sheldon Creed (71 laps), Zane Smith (71), Parker Kligerman (63), Matt Crafton (57) and Raphael Lessard (57). Lessard was the fastest in the first practice session.

Truck teams are back on track Saturday for qualifying races and their main event Saturday night.

