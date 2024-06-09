Final top 20 high school softball rankings
A look at CalHiSports.com's top 20 high school softball teams in the Southland for 2024.
(Previous rank in parentheses)
1. (3) Garden Grove Pacifica, 27-2
2. (2) Orange Lutheran, 21-4
3. (4) Anaheim Canyon, 24-5
4. (1) Norco, 23-4
5. (5) Murrieta Mesa, 28-4
6. (16) Oaks Christian, 20-5
7. (6) Los Alamitos 20-6
8. (NR) JSerra, 18-14
9. (11) La Mirada, 19-6-2
10. (NR) Gahr, 19-10
11. (10) California, 28-5
12. (NR) Etiwanda, 30-5
13. (19) Huntington Beach, 18-8
14. (20) Valley View, 26-6-1
15. (7) Riverside Poly, 24-3-2
16. (NR) Great Oak,17-11-1
17. (9) El Modena, 19-8
18. (14) West Torrance, 24-5
19. (NR) Tesoro, 17-5
20. (NR) Whittier Christian, 22-8
Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.