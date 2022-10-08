Final thoughts on Oklahoma vs. Texas and the Red River Showdown

The Red River Rivalry is set to take center stage for the 118th time in the history of the matchup. While neither Oklahoma nor Texas come into this game ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, this game still has the attention of many across the nation.

Sure ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Lawrence, Kansas, for the Jayhawks tilt with TCU and has first place in the Big 12 implications, but this is still OU-Texas. It’s one of the best rivalries in sports.

With kickoff just a few hours away, here are a few final thoughts heading into the matchup.

There is Hope

Oct 12, 2013; Dallas, TX, USA; A general view of the 50 yard line seats in the stands at the Cotton Bowl stadium for the Red River Rivalry with the Texas Longhorns playing against the Oklahoma Sooners. The side to the left dressed in burnt orange and the right side dressed in crimson and cream. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Anything can happen in this game and that’s a good thing for the Oklahoma Sooners. They’ve been on the wrong end of it as the favorite in years past.

Eight of the last nine matchups in the Red River Showdown have come down to one score. If the Oklahoma Sooners’ defense can keep the game close, that’ll give the Sooners a chance to steal a victory in the end.

Ground and Pound

Sept. 24, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs as Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Julius Brents (23) defends during the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For the Oklahoma Sooners’ offense to succeed in this game, they’ll have to win in the running game.

The Texas Longhorns look pretty good statistically, but against the two best rushing opponents they’ve seen this year, Alabama and Texas Tech, they allowed 309 total rushing yards and three touchdowns at 4.54 yards per attempt.

Eric Gray and his seven yards per carry are expected to play, and look for the Oklahoma Sooners to deploy a healthy dose of Marcus Major and Jovantae Barnes as well to keep the ball carrier fresh in an attempt to pound the rock.

Be Aggressive

Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) catches a touchdown pass past Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Omar Daniels (4) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, this is not the time to get conservative. Throw caution to the wind, maximize your opportunities and be aggressive.

Push the ball down the field to Marvin Mims and Jalil Farooq to force Texas to respect the deep passing game. Whether it’s Dillon Gabriel or Davis Beville or General Booty starting at quarterback, take a few deep shots to keep the Longhorns honest. Don’t let the Texas defense sit within 15 yards of the line of scrimmage. That’ll play right into their hands.

The Sooners need to play like they have four downs to work with on offense. If they get into a third and long, just try to get to a fourth and manageable, then go for it. We’ve seen them roll out a trick play this season, time to unveil a few more.

Defensively, blitz, and blitz a lot. Force the freshman quarterback to think about what’s coming after him and force a young offensive line to pick up the extra blocks. In what should be a raucous environment, attempting to change protections or plays can be difficult. Don’t allow the Longhorns offense to feel comfortable by simply rushing three.

As a 7.5-point underdog at a neutral site, coming off of two disappointing losses, the Oklahoma Sooners have nothing to lose in the Red River Showdown.

Defense can be better

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) gets tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve seen this defense play well. Through the first three games of the season, they allowed just 10 points per game. They were getting pressure on the quarterback, slowing down the running game, and tackling well in the open field as a team. Even if they missed a tackle, someone was there to clean it up.

That’s what makes the last two weeks so maddening. They played with more confidence and swagger in the first couple of weeks. They were winning their matchups, rallying to the football, and not giving up big plays regularly.

Brent Venables has been preaching a return to disciplined, fundamental football. It comes down to each player doing their job and playing sound team defense.

The defense has to be better for Oklahoma to have a chance in this game. They can’t expect the offense to come out and score 40, especially if Dillon Gabriel doesn’t play.

But the defense can be better. It can’t get much worse. If they can avoid falling prey to the eye candy (misdirection or double moves in the passing game), then they’ll be right where they need to be.

There's no game like this game

DALLAS, TX – OCTOBER 14: Fans cheer during the kickoff for the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl on October 14, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas skyline appears in the background. (Photo by Richard W. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

OU-Texas is one of the great rivalries in sports. It’s up there with Yankees-Red Sox, Celtics-Lakers, and Michigan-Ohio State. The difference that sets the Red River Showdown apart is the atmosphere.

The beauty of the rivalry is that it’s a game decided between the lines. Teams can’t rely on the intangibles like playing at home in a stadium filled to the brim with their fans. It’s right down the middle. 50-50.

That’s what makes this game so special. This will be the 101st time the two sides will have met in the Cotton Bowl with the 50-50 split. With the burnt orange on one side and the crimson on the other, it truly is a sight to behold.

It’s the game everyone circles on the calendar each year. No matter what else happens, beating Texas is of the utmost importance.

From the other side

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman (5) and defensive back Justin Broiles (25) tackle Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In Longhorns’ Wire’s ultimate game preview, here’s what Joey Hickey had to say:

Oklahoma wins if they can slow the Texas offense and are efficient on offense. The more points the Longhorns score, the more difficulty the Sooners will have staying in the game. If Brent Venables’ defense can withstand a first quarter surge from Steve Sarkisian’s offense, unexpected things can happen in this game. – Hickey, Longhorns Wire

The Sooners have to settle in quickly, not allowing Texas to gain any offensive momentum.

Beat Texas and Everything Changes

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is greeted by fans as he arrives before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

It’s still incredibly early in the tenure of Brent Venables as head football coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. There have been mixed results early, but this game provides an opportunity to wipe the slate clean after two down weeks.

Win the Red River Rivalry, especially as an underdog, and that will provide enough optimism for Venables and the Sooners as they move forward. Even if they don’t win the Big 12 this season, a win over Texas will give Venables the cache to build on for the future.

