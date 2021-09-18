Final thoughts on the Oklahoma Sooners matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers

The anticipation has come to a head as the Oklahoma Sooners get set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers today at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as part of Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff.

Bob Stoops will be in Norman with Fox and will be honored at halftime for his upcoming College Football Hall of Fame Induction in December. It is fitting that Stoops is in attendance as the former Oklahoma Sooners head coach was on the sidelines the last time these two teams met in the 2010 Big 12 Championship game.

The Oklahoma Sooners take on a Nebraska team that has rebounded well after a week 0 loss to Illinois in the rare opening week conference game. The Cornhuskers have won their last two games against Fordham and Buffalo by an average of 35 points.

Nebraska isn’t the team it once was, but that doesn’t lessen the excitement for this game. Our Sooners Wire Staff feels very confident in the Sooners’ chances to win this game, but some things need to be figured out as the two teams lock up for the first time in more than a decade today.