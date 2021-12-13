Final Thoughts on the Oklahoma Sooners Coaching Change

It’s been two weeks since the smoke’s cleared on the departure of the former Oklahoma Sooners head coach. Now a week into the Brent Venables tenure, we’re beginning to see a plan formulate as to what his coaching staff will look like. We’re also seeing a plan unfold on the recruiting trail as Venables and his staff shift their focus to talents in the southeast, namely in Florida.

It’s a new day in Norman as the long-lost son of Oklahoma Football returns to reignite a program that had been trending in the wrong direction since Lincoln Riley was named the head coach.

As we turn the page on one story and begin to write a new one, here are some final thoughts on the coaching change.

Adios Lincoln

And like a vapor in the wind, Lincoln Riley took himself out west to coach the Trojans. What felt like a huge loss at the time, turned quickly into optimism as the Oklahoma Sooners leadership narrowed their search and began to put together their coaching staff.

Riley had a good tenure with the Oklahoma Sooners, but the lack of longevity will keep his name from being mentioned with the Sooners’ legends of the past. Longevity and loyalty at Oklahoma matter. And Riley didn’t show either after just five seasons at the helm.

But as the book closes on one era, a new one begins and from the looks of things, Oklahoma leadership couldn’t have done a better job.

The Right Man for the Job

Brent Venables returned to Norman with the fanfare that typically awaits the conquering hero returning from battle. Now, in Venables’ decade away from the Oklahoma Sooners, he did go toe-to-toe with Alabama and came out on top on multiple occasions, winning two national championships.

As Oklahoma prepares for its eventual move to the SEC, they’ve got a guy who’s taken down the best that conference has been able to offer. The Venables-led Oklahoma Sooners won’t fear anyone when they make their move to the Southeastern Conference and that kind of stuff matters.

Starting Fresh

Story continues

At first it looked as if the Oklahoma Sooners might retain some of their staff on the defensive side of the ball. Several of the assistants had connections to Oklahoma and to Venables, but as last week went along, one assistant after another began to find work elsewhere. Calvin Thibodeaux left for SMU. Brian Odom and Jamar Cain found new jobs with USC.

That leaves Brent Venables to remake the defensive staff in his image as he attempts to reinvigorate the Oklahoma Sooners defense. He’s added Ted Roof, Miguel Chavis, and reportedly Brandon Hall. The staff isn’t close to being complete, but it’s a start.

Offensive Staff Retained

Though Dennis Simmons went to USC, much of the other offensive staff was retained. DeMarco Murray, Cale Gundy, Joe Jon Finley, and Bill Bedenbaugh were kept on staff as Brent Venables brought in Jeff Lebby to be the offensive coordinator.

One could argue that they were kept in place for recruiting continuity, but that would be selling short how good these guys are at their jobs and what they mean to the program.

About to get back to Old Times

The return of Jerry Schmidt brought back some fantastic memories from former Sooners who trained under the legendary strength and conditioning coach. Schmidt, who became a Sooners icon through his tough workouts, helped pave the way for the decade and a half run of success during the Bob Stoops era.

There was a toughness and attitude that came from those teams. A relentless spirit that continued to battle every second of every game. The Sooners are about to return to the level of intensity that came with the Venables’ tenure before he left for Clemson.

While Venables is the key hire, bringing back the toughness and conditioning that comes with Jerry Schmidt is key to redefining Oklahoma football.

1

1