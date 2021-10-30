Final thoughts before Ohio State takes on Penn State

It’s game day Ohio State fans, and we get to witness a night contest in the venerable Ohio Stadium. That’s become a more rare site as of late because of the move to having the big games at Noon by Fox, so enjoy the palette we all watch Saturday night with the Buckeyes breaking out the all-scarlet threads.

Over the last few years, Penn State has been the team closest to OSU in the talent department, and despite only winning one game in the last nine, there have been some white-knuckle moments that the Buckeyes have been able to pull out.

We thought we’d dust off an old piece we used to do here at Buckeyes Wire and give you some off-the-cusp final thoughts before the game. Some are evident, some might be a little humorous, but all of them are basically thoughts bouncing around in our heads.

I don’t buy for one moment that Penn State’s going to lay an egg like it did last week against Illinois. The Nittany Lions will get up for the game against Ohio State and I’d expect a tough ballgame to break out on a television set or streaming device near you.

Are you buying or selling Ohio native Sean Clifford? There was a lot expected of the Penn State quarterback, and so far, his body of work has been terribly inconsistent. He’s been much better under a new offensive coordinator, but if the Nittany Lions are going to win this one, he has to have one whale of a ball game — and then some.

Penn State’s defense is going to be the best Ohio State has faced all year. It’ll be a good test and one that gives the nation a better gauge of just how unstoppable the OSU’s offense is. It’s one thing to do it against Rutgers, Maryland, and Indiana. It’s another to show the same type of explosiveness against a solid Nittany Lion defense, one sixth in the nation in scoring.

Changing gears, why do we always see Penn State’s uniforms on these best-of lists? Traditional maybe, but best? Not hardly. Do you prefer color television over black and white? Smartphones or flip phones? You make the call.

That being said, there is something pretty iconic watching these two colors do battle on the gridiron. It isn’t quite the Picasso Ohio State and Michigan are, but it’s still a thing of beauty.

How good has C.J. Stroud been? Can he continue his climb up the Heisman publicity? If he can shoot lasers out of his eyes and lightning bolts out of his caboose like previous weeks on national television, queue up the hype machine.

Here’s a reminder that wide receiver Chris Olave is just four touchdown receptions away from tying David Boston for the most ever at Ohio State. He’s unlikely to haul in four in this one, but there’s currently a record-breaking weather warning in progress.

I feel like running back TreVeyon Henderson is due for another massive game. He’s still flashed the last couple of weeks, but the coaching staff hasn’t really had to lean on him too much lately. With Penn State giving up a slew of yards on the ground last week against the Illini, watch Ryan Day dial-up Henderson’s name more.

Do you miss the night games in the ‘Shoe like I do? I love Fox’s coverage, but man, there aren’t too many better settings than Ohio Stadium rockin’ at night for a big game.

That being said, a night game is torture on Mr. sportswriter’s household. It means a late, late night/early morning with all the postgame stuff and analysis. It’s why I’ve tried to talk my wife into moving to Hawaii and have a place already in Cabo.

Anytime a Penn State fan talks trash to you, remind them that the Nittany Lions have only won one game in the last nine attempts against Ohio State. It’s almost as if “We Are” has turned into “We Were.”

I don’t quite know how I feel about the all-scarlet uniforms yet. I’m reserving judgment until I see the ensemble on my large Ultra-4k HD television set. Talk to me after the game.

Enjoy the game. I know my household will.

