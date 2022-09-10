Final thoughts as the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners prepare to face Kent State

A 6 p.m. CT kickoff provides a fantastic opportunity to watch a great day of football as we get ready for Oklahoma’s week two matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Sooners come into this game as heavy favorites and should come away with another decisive victory to start the season.

It was a dominant performance against UTEP, but there were still some areas that the Oklahoma Sooners needed to improve as they prepared for week two. Our Ben Dackiw looked at five things the Sooners needed to work on this week ahead of their matchup with Kent State.

Surrounding the game, the Sooners will be hosting several prospects from the 2023 recruiting class and beyond. Players like Cayden Green and Heath Ozaeta, who have committed, and four-star defensive line target Jordan Renaud. Our Bryant Crews outlines the prospects confirmed to be in attendance Saturday night.

There are several players on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball that we’ll be watching in Oklahoma’s matchup with Kent State.

And as you get ready for tonight’s matchup, take a look at how we see this one playing out with our Sooners Wire staff predictions.

Open up the Passing Game

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws during the first half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners didn’t need Dillon Gabriel to throw the football much in their win over UTEP. And that likely won’t be the case this week against Kent State. Though they won’t need to, Kent State provides a fantastic opportunity to get more live passing game reps in before your road trip to Nebraska next weekend.

Try to get Dillon Gabriel to 30 pass attempts just to help the passing offense find a better rhythm. Give the offensive line a bit more work in pass sets and allow the wide receivers to get more opportunities in the deep passing game.

Gabriel was just 1 of 5 on passes 20 yards down the field last week. For the Sooners passing attack to be a threat downfield, it will need to be more efficient than that.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns against Kent State a week ago. There will be opportunities to take some shots down the field and Oklahoma needs to take them.

Jalen Redmond breakout game incoming

Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond (31) chases UTEP’s Gavin Hardison (2) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Kent State quarterback Colin Schee was under pressure on 13 of his 27 dropbacks in their week one loss to Washington. That’s nearly 50% of his dropbacks.

In week one, the Sooners created pressure on just 14 of UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison’s 49 dropbacks. It was a solid game from the pass rush, but this week has the chance for an even greater impact. In particular from defensive tackle Jalen Redmond.

Redmond had three pressures against UTEP. He had Hardison in his grasp multiple times but could not bring down the big quarterback. His ability to rush the passer is Redmond’s greatest strength, and as the Sooners attempt to get pressure with just their front four, Redmond will need to be at the center of that effort.

Redmond has flashed at times throughout his Oklahoma career. He led the Sooners in sacks in 2019 and had some fantastic moments last year despite injuries taking a toll.

So close several times to making a play in week one, Redmond is the Oklahoma Sooner that finishes Saturday’s game with multiple sacks.

Run it back in a Major way

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Gray is the starting running back for this team. Of that there’s little doubt. At the same time, let’s see a bit more Marcus Major this week.

Major ran hard in the season opener on his way to 57 yards and two touchdowns. He only carried the ball seven times. He won’t overtake Gray after the lead back ran for 102 yards and added 33 yards through the air, but that doesn’t mean Major shouldn’t see some more work.

His energy and physicality jump off the screen and can be tone-setters for a team that wants to be physical. Get Major to 10 carries in this game and give him some work on the second drive to help establish Oklahoma’s physical presence.

Cut down on the penalties

Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners walks arm in arm with his team before a game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Penalties can be drive-killers for an offense, especially one that wants to play fast as the Oklahoma Sooners do. Defensively, it can lead to points like it did last week against UTEP.

The Oklahoma Sooners had seven penalties for 59 yards on the day. Oklahoma was good enough to overcome them last weekend, and even if they have more penalties and yards against Kent State, they’ll be good enough to do so again Saturday evening. However, they may not be as fortunate when they face tougher competition in the future.

Defensive pass interference penalties are going to happen. That’s just part of the game, but they have to cut down on the false start penalties, especially in an offense predicated on tempo and even more so when you’re playing at home.

Final Tune Up

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables sings the school song with his team after the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This is a real game, and it matters. The number one priority is winning the game. Additionally, this game allows Oklahoma to work out certain things before they get ready for their road trip to face Nebraska and their Big 12 schedule.

Every week will provide opportunities to understand the depth chart better. Still, against a lesser opponent like Kent State, the Sooners should be able to play a lot of players like they did last week when they played more than 60 players on their roster.

They still need to work out how they’ll wide receiver rotation will work beyond Marvin Mims and Theo Wease. With their defensive tackle group playing so well against UTEP, it looks like they have a deep rotation there too. But this week provides another opportunity for the top four guys, Jeffery Johnson, Isaiah Coe, Jalen Redmond, and Jordan Kelley, to further solidify the rotation.

This week provides another opportunity for the Oklahoma Sooners to answer any lingering questions as they head into the meat of their schedule.

Environment

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables shakes hands with fans after Saturday’s 45-13 victory over UTEP in Norman. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

There was a lot of talk about the crowd for the season opener vs. the UTEP Miners. It was an incredibly hot day at kickoff, forcing some to find coverage from the sun, particularly in the student section. That won’t be the case Saturday evening when the Sooners host Kent State.

There’s nothing like a night college football game. Death Vally in Baton Rouge or a night game in Lubbock provides incredible backdrops for a football game. Oklahoma has the potential to find that gear as well, with a passionate fan base.

On a team that wants to create elite defenses, crowd noise can be a huge factor. On critical third downs, when the opponent is backed into their own end zone and when the other team is lining up to kick can make for opportunities for the fans in attendance to have an impact. A raucous, noisy environment can create communication issues and play a role in disrupting timing.

There will be better retention this week as the game goes along. The temperature will be 87 degrees at kickoff and 77 degrees by halftime. The weather won’t hinder people from staying in the stands.

With key games at home this season against Kansas State, Baylor, and Oklahoma State, the crowd will be a key factor in the outcome of the game.

Let’s go, Sooner Nation!

