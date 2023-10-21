FINAL: Texas narrowly edges Houston, 31-24

The Texas Longhorns (6-1) defeated the Houston Cougars on Saturday. That’s among the only positive takeaways from the game. The Longhorns limped out of the third quarter and crawled out of the fourth.

Several Longhorns playmakers had good statistical performances. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was rolling at halftime after completing 16 of 17 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathon Brooks fell one yard short of the 100-yard rushing mark, while Xavier Worthy collected 6 passes for 92 yards. Their offensive line and play caller failed them.

We believe in this staff and in Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, but that belief comes with the understanding they will learn from their mistakes. There will be plenty for the staff to learn. That the game was close was not on the players.

Sarkisian had a bad day. An arrogant fake field goal call was probably the low light of his performance. His defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski was even worse.

Up 21-0, Kwiatkowski subbed several of his No. 2 defensive players in the game. Houston, who could get nothing going at that point, promptly drove down the field and scored 7.

Houston quarterback Donovan Smith completed 32 of 45 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns. The performance from the Texas pass defense was abysmal, but it’s not the fault of backups for being put on the field.

Much of Houston’s damage was done on wide open throws and conceded crossers. Kwiatkowski never adjusted and continuously allowed the Cougars to drive the field.

The Texas coaching staff was far too careless in this game, and personnel decisions compounded it. While Sarkisian rightly played his best players in critical moments, Kwiatkowski’s safety rotation put the game in danger.

The coaching staff needs to wear this near loss. Now they need to figure out how to manage life without an injured Quinn Ewers who suffered a game ending injury.

Texas is good enough to compete for a Big 12 title. Its coaching staff simply needs to value a lead. When they do, the Longhorns will play more like the team the coaching staff put on the field in its 21-0 start.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire