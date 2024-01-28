Final: Texas loses fast paced battle to BYU, 84-72

The Texas Longhorns (14-6) and No. 21 BYU Cougars (15-5) traded baskets in a fast paced first half on Saturday. The second half was dominated by the Cougars.

The pace of the game didn’t make it any less ugly. Both teams played an attacking style of basketball. The physical nature of the game saw both teams fumbling away opportunities. The Longhorns fumbled more.

Texas built an early lead in the game on the road. The Longhorns led by as many as seven points early in the first half before the Cougars caught fire. After leading 30-29, BYU went on a 11-2 run to take a 41-31 lead with 2:52 left in the first half.

The Longhorns offensive style in the final 11 minutes of the half looked more erratic than effective. After losing the lead with 11:14 left in the first half, more possessions than not failed to get Texas an easy basket. The erratic play carried over to the second half.

Texas forward Dylan Disu kept his team in the game with a couple of difficult baskets. Disu reached double digits in the first half with 11 points helping the Longhorns finish the half on a 10-3 run of its own.

BYU led Texas at halftime, 43-40. From that point, it was all Cougars.

The Longhorns couldn’t stop much of anything on the day. BYU’s offensive attack got one open basket after another. The Cougars effortlessly compiled a 64% field goal percentage for the game. On top of that, the team owned the boards securing eight more rebounds than Texas.

Disu led the Longhorns in scoring with 19 points followed by Chendall Weaver with 15 points off the bench. Texas will next take on No. 4 Houston on Monday night.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire