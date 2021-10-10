Final stats from LSU’s 42-21 loss to Kentucky
LSU got rocked in Lexington.
The Tigers got behind early and never regained composure. Kentucky improved to 6-0 on the season after handily beating the Tigers 42-21. Max Johnson and company tried to rally late, but it was no use as Kentucky managed to score a late touchdown of their own to put the game on ice. LSU is now 3-3 and 1-2 in the SEC.
Here are the final stats from LSU’s loss to the Wildcats.
Team Stats
Total yards: LSU 411, UK 463
Passing yards: LSU 261, UK 145
Rushing yards: LSU 150, UK 329
First downs: LSU 22, UK 21
Third downs: LSU 7-15, UK 1-6
Sacks: LSU 1, UK 4
Penalties: LSU 4-18, UK 2-20
Individual Stats
Max Johnson: 22 of 38, 261 yards, 1 touchdown, 5 rushes for -23 yards
Tyrion Davis-Price: 22 carries for 147 yards, 2 touchdowns
Armoni Goodwin: 4 carries for 18 yards
Corey Kiner: 4 carries for 5 yards
Kayshon Boutte: 8 catches for 73 yards
Malik Nabers: 3 catches for 66 yards, 1 touchdown
Jaray Jenkins: 3 catches for 39 yards
Jack Bech: 8 targets, 3 catches for 20 yards
Brian Thomas Jr: 2 catches, 20 yards
Devonta Lee: 1 catch, 9 yards
Deion Smith: 1 catch, 9 yards
Trey Palmer: 4 targets, 0 receptions