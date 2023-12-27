Final Staff Predictions for Texas A&M vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl

Texas A&M (7-5) will finish the 2023 college football season hopefully on a high note, set to face the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Facing plenty of roster-based adversity, the Aggies will be without a large portion of the regular season depth chart, including a reported 55 scholarship players.

With the news that sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas will miss the game for undisclosed reasons, the A&M will only have three scholarship wide receivers available, as Moose Muhammad III, Jahdae Walker, and freshman Micah Tease will start and finish the game with virtually no help.

Oklahoma State’s rushing attack, led by All-American running back Ollie Gordon III (1,614 rushing yards, 20 TDs), the Cowboys are looking to run down the Aggies’ throats due to the attrition on the defensive line from the transfer portal, but don’t count out freshman linebacker Taurean York to clean up the mess, and keep the opponent one dimensional.

Ahead of Texas A&M’s final game before new head coach Mike Elko’s inaugural 2024 season, here are our final staff predictions for Texas A&M’s TaxAct Texas Bowl vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State.

Cameron Ohnysty: Managing Editor:

“With the news that the Aggies will only have 55 scholarship players available for the game, one thought crept into my mind: This makes Mike Elko’s evaluation of the roster a whole lot easier. While quarterback Jaylen Henderson is slated to make his fourth start, it’s A&M’s now depleted defensive line facing Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon III that could be the games’ deciding factor Needing to embody the spirit of the 12th Man, I have no idea this team under interim head coach Elijah Robinson will put everything they have into this final matchup, and if the Aggies’ can keep Gordon at bay for most of the night, Henderson and the offense will likely need to score at least 20 points to secure the victory.

Final score prediction: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 20

Shaun Holkko: Staff Writer:

“Just like Mike Gundy, I honestly have no idea what to expect from Texas A&M tonight. The Aggies are underdogs heading into this matchup against a ranked team that competed for a conference title this season. However, I’ve gotta sneaky suspicion that Texas A&M will be victorious in this rematch of the 2019 Texas Bowl, which the Aggies also won. In the last official game of the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station, Texas A&M defeats Oklahoma State 28-25 led by interim head coach Elijah Robinson before he departs for Syracuse.”

Final score prediction: Texas A&M 28, Oklahoma State 25

Jarrett Johnson: Staff Writer:

“I do not know how this game will go. However, I’m extremely intrigued to see several Aggies get extended playing time they did not receive during the regular season. This will serve as a good showcase against a quality team so Elko can evaluate where he still has positions of need that he might not have considered a few weeks ago. As far as the game goes, I think Jaylen Henderson goes off for 2 rushing touchdowns and 2 passing touchdowns because why not? However, I think the inexperience and shorthanded defense will make a few too many mistakes.”

Final score prediction: Oklahoma State 30, Texas A&M 28

