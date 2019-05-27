Final squad lists released for Women’s World Cup

The 23 who will vie to defend the United States women’s national team’s World Cup title are registered for duty.

Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan are back in the fold for the USWNT.

Seventy-two of the players play in the United States, whether in the National Women’s Soccer League, NCAA Soccer, or with another club.

USWNT roster by position

GKs: Alyssa Naeher, Ashlyn Harris, Adrianna Franch

DEFs: Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Ali Krieger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn.

MIDs: Sam Mewis, Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Allie Long

FWDs: Mallory Pugh, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Jessica McDonald, Christen Press.